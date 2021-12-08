Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters

0 of 4

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

It's always important to make the right lineup decisions in fantasy football, but there could be even greater consequences for making the wrong choices this week.

Week 14 is the final week of the fantasy regular season for most leagues, before the playoffs take place from Weeks 15-17. If you're a manager on the postseason bubble, you may be facing a must-win matchup that could decide whether you'll be heading to the playoffs or the consolation bracket.

With that in mind, here are some start/sit choices regarding fringe players that could help with your lineup this week.