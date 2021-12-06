3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 13 Loss

0 of 3

David Becker/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders gained a lot of momentum during their big Thanksgiving-day win over the Dallas Cowboys. They lost all of it with an abject performance against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Against the Cowboys, Las Vegas snapped a three-game losing streak and moved back above .500. Derek Carr and the offense were fantastic, out-dueling Dak Prescott and Co. en route to a 36-33 overtime win. The unit was nearly nonexistent at home against Washington, while the defense had some critical breakdowns late.

Las Vegas is back to .500, and in the AFC, that won't be good enough for a playoff spot. This was a game the Raiders had to win, especially with three of their final five games coming on the road and each of them against a team with a .500 record or better.

Sunday's loss makes the Raiders' path to the postseason extremely difficult, and it suggests that Las Vegas simply isn't a playoff team in 2021. Here's what else we learned during the Raiders' 17-15 loss in Week 13.