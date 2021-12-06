NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Week 14 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild-Card Hunt

2 of 3

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

Division Leaders

1. New England (8-4)

2. Tennessee (8-4)

3. Baltimore (8-4)

4. Kansas City (8-4)

Wild-Card Race

5. Buffalo (7-4)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)

7. Cincinnati (7-5)

8. Pittsburgh (6-5-1)

9. Indianapolis (7-6)

10. Las Vegas (6-6)

11. Cleveland (6-6)

12. Denver (6-6)

13. Miami (6-7)

The Chargers won the weekend in the AFC wild-card race.

Justin Herbert and Co. earned a head-to-head victory over the Cincinnati Bengals that might decide the final wild-card order.

Sunday's victory is important since the Chargers and Bengals now have the same overall record and the same conference record. If the head-to-head win did not exist, multiple tiebreakers could have been used between the two teams.

Los Angeles could receive another boost if the Bills lose at home to the Patriots on Monday night. That would place the Chargers into the No. 5 seed on conference record.

The Chargers should go into Week 17 with at least nine wins. They play the New York Giants and Houston Texans in two of their next three games. If they beat the Giants in Week 14, the Week 15 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs could be for the AFC West lead.

Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts gained ground on the Bengals in the race for the No. 7 seed.

Indianapolis could be Week 14's top beneficiary in the wild-card race by not playing. Pittsburgh visits the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, and Cincinnati hosts the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

If the Steelers and Bengals lose, the Colts would be in prime position to strike for a playoff berth out of their bye week.

The Denver Broncos can also gain ground in that situation since they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders might be removed from the wild-card race if they lose in Week 14. The Browns face the Baltimore Ravens for the second time in three weeks, while Las Vegas visits Kansas City.