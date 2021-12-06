NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Week 14 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild-Card HuntDecember 6, 2021
NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Week 14 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild-Card Hunt
The NFL's two Los Angeles-based franchises came away from Week 13 as the biggest winners in the two wild-card races.
The Los Angeles Chargers picked up a crucial head-to-head win over the Cincinnati Bengals to take hold of the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams' blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, combined with favorable results in Seattle and Detroit, handed them a two-game lead in the NFC wild-card race.
More clarity could be provided to the playoff races and the Super Bowl hunt Monday, when the New England Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills.
New England is the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but that could all change with one loss in a crowded conference.
Super Bowl Odds
Tampa Bay: +550 (bet $100 to win $550)
Kansas City: +650
Green Bay: +700
Buffalo: +750
Arizona: +800
New England: +1000
Los Angeles Rams: +1200
Dallas: +1200
Baltimore: +1600
Los Angeles Chargers: +2000
Tennessee: +2800
Cincinnati: +4000
Indianapolis: +4000
San Francisco: +4000
Cleveland: +5000
Philadelphia: +9000
Denver: +9000
Minnesota: +9000
New Orleans: +10000
Pittsburgh: +10000
Washington: +13000
Las Vegas: +15000
Miami: +20000
Seattle: +20000
New York Giants: +50000
Carolina: +50000
Chicago: +50000
Atlanta: +50000
Detroit: +100000
New York Jets: +100000
Jacksonville: +100000
Houston: +100000
AFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. New England (8-4)
2. Tennessee (8-4)
3. Baltimore (8-4)
4. Kansas City (8-4)
Wild-Card Race
5. Buffalo (7-4)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)
7. Cincinnati (7-5)
8. Pittsburgh (6-5-1)
9. Indianapolis (7-6)
10. Las Vegas (6-6)
11. Cleveland (6-6)
12. Denver (6-6)
13. Miami (6-7)
The Chargers won the weekend in the AFC wild-card race.
Justin Herbert and Co. earned a head-to-head victory over the Cincinnati Bengals that might decide the final wild-card order.
Sunday's victory is important since the Chargers and Bengals now have the same overall record and the same conference record. If the head-to-head win did not exist, multiple tiebreakers could have been used between the two teams.
Los Angeles could receive another boost if the Bills lose at home to the Patriots on Monday night. That would place the Chargers into the No. 5 seed on conference record.
The Chargers should go into Week 17 with at least nine wins. They play the New York Giants and Houston Texans in two of their next three games. If they beat the Giants in Week 14, the Week 15 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs could be for the AFC West lead.
Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts gained ground on the Bengals in the race for the No. 7 seed.
Indianapolis could be Week 14's top beneficiary in the wild-card race by not playing. Pittsburgh visits the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, and Cincinnati hosts the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
If the Steelers and Bengals lose, the Colts would be in prime position to strike for a playoff berth out of their bye week.
The Denver Broncos can also gain ground in that situation since they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.
The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders might be removed from the wild-card race if they lose in Week 14. The Browns face the Baltimore Ravens for the second time in three weeks, while Las Vegas visits Kansas City.
NFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Arizona (10-2)
2. Green Bay (9-3)
3. Tampa Bay (9-3)
4. Dallas (8-4)
Wild-Card Race
5. Los Angeles Rams (8-4)
6. Washington (6-6)
7. San Francisco (6-6)
8. Philadelphia (6-7)
9. Minnesota (5-7)
10. Carolina (5-7)
11. Atlanta (5-7)
12. New Orleans (5-7)
13. New York Giants (4-8)
14. Chicago (4-8)
15. Seattle (4-8)
The Rams are in the best position to secure a wild-card spot in either conference.
Los Angeles is two games above its closest competition and has two games remaining against teams in the thick of the wild-card hunt.
Before the Rams can focus on the San Francisco 49ers or Minnesota Vikings, they will try to get within one game of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West in Week 14.
Sean McVay's team should have its focus on making a run at the division title because it is clear of the mess below it.
As for that mess, it got even sloppier Sunday after the 49ers and Vikings lost on the road to the Seahawks and Lions, respectively.
Those two awful results allowed the NFC East to gain more representation in the wild-card race. The Washington Football Team is up to sixth, and the Philadelphia Eagles enter their bye in eighth.
In Week 14, Washington faces a tough challenge against the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco visits Cincinnati and Minnesota hosts Pittsburgh on Thursday night.
If Washington, San Francisco and Minnesota all lose, the Eagles would be in a great position to pounce in the final four weeks. Philadelphia will go into Week 15 no worse than ninth in the NFC since it owns head-to-head wins over the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.
The Eagles control their own fate because they have two games left against Washington and one with the New York Giants. If they go 3-1 to close the season, they could slide into the No. 7 seed.
