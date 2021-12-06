Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 13 Results

0 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The final few weeks of the 2021 NFL season might see a fight for the No. 1 overall pick.

The Detroit Lions made that a possibility with Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings. Dan Campbell's team is now 1-10-1 and still leads the race to pick first in the 2022 NFL draft, but one more win changes the complexion of the competition.

The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars both lost again in Week 13. They sit at 2-10 and are hoping for the Lions to win one more game. In that scenario, the Lions would leap the AFC South sides because of the tie they earned against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After those teams, the reality of having four selections in a row from the New York franchises is becoming more of a reality. The New York Jets and New York Giants both lost Sunday. The Giants' second first-round pick from the Chicago Bears remained in good standing after they lost to the Arizona Cardinals.

Even though the Seattle Seahawks won Sunday, their first-round pick that goes to the New York Jets still resides inside the top seven.