NFL Scores Week 13: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Playoff Picture
The NFL playoff race is starting to heat up. Week 13 kicked off with the Dallas Cowboys getting back on track with a Thursday night win over the New Orleans Saints. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers got a huge conference win over the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles got bounce-back wins.
The Miami Dolphins got their fifth consecutive win to keep their unlikely surge toward the playoffs going. The Minnesota Vikings' playoff chances took a major hit, as they handed the Detroit Lions their first win of the season.
Below you'll find full results, the updated AFC and NFC standings and some of the top fantasy performances of the week (points-per-reception scoring). Updates will be available following the late-afternoon slate and Sunday Night Football.
Week 12 Results, Top Fantasy Performers
Dallas Cowboys 27, New Orleans Saints 17
Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints: 264 passing yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs, 101 rushing yards (24.66 fantasy points)
Deonte Harris, WR, New Orleans Saints: 4 receptions, 96 yards, 3 rushing yards, 1 TD (19.9 fantasy points)
Arizona Cardinals 33, Chicago Bears 22
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals: 123 passing yards, 2 TDs, 59 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs (30.82 fantasy points)
David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears: 90 rushing yards, 1 TD, 8 receptions, 51 receiving yards (28.1 fantasy points)
Philadelphia Eagles 33, New York Jets 18
Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets: 226 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 1 rushing TD (22.04 fantasy points)
Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets: 6 receptions, 77 yards, 1 TD, 9 rushing yards (20.6 fantasy points)
Detroit Lions 29, Minnesota Vikings 27
Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings: 11 receptions, 182 yards, 1 TD, 4 rushing yards (35.6 fantasy points)
Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings: 90 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 34 receiving yards (21.4 fantasy points)
Indianapolis Colts 31, Houston Texans 0
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts: 143 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 1 fumble (24.3 fantasy points)
Carson Wentz, QB, Indianapolis Colts: 158 passing yards, 1 TD, 8 rushing yards (11.12 fantasy points)
Miami Dolphins 20, New York Giants 9
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins: 244 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 rushing yard (17.86 fantasy points)
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins: 9 receptions, 90 yards (18.0 fantasy points)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, Atlanta Falcons 17
Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 368 passing yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, -1 rushing yard (29.62 fantasy points)
Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 15 receptions, 143 yards, 9 rushing yards (30.2 fantasy points)
Los Angeles Chargers 41, Cincinnati Bengals 22
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers: 317 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 6 rushing yards (26.28 fantasy points)
Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: 9 receptions, 138 yards, 1 TD (28.8 fantasy points)
There's a lot to unpack with Saints quarterback Taysom Hill. The longtime backup and utility man wasn't good enough for New Orleans, plain and simple. He threw four interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown in a 10-point loss.
For fantasy managers, though, Hill was just fine. His 101 rushing yards boosted his bottom line, while a pair of touchdown passes certainly helped. Dual-threat quarterbacks are always enticing in fantasy, and Hill should be a serviceable streamer as long as he remains in the starting lineup.
This is where things get really complicated, though. Hill reportedly suffered a ruptured tendon in his finger Thursday. The expectation, though, is that he'll be able to play through the injury.
"It's not ideal for a quarterback to play with a splinted finger. But with time, he'll probably get more used to it and adapt to it," ESPN injury analyst and physical therapist Stephania Bell said. "And as long as everyone agrees that he can be functional and comfortable, there's not really a counter to him continuing to play."
Hill is worth keeping on the roster as a late-season streamer, and he has an enticing matchup next week with the New York Jets. The injury, though, must be monitored.
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray last played in Week 8 because of an ankle injury. The Cardinals took a cautious approach with their franchise quarterback, but they went 2-1 during that stretch thanks to the veteran savvy of quarterback Colt McCoy.
Well, Murray returned Sunday and helped show that a great Cardinals team is even better with him under center.
While Murray didn't put up gaudy numbers through the air, he was an efficient 11-of-15 for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He also broke down the Chicago Bears defense on the ground. He rushed for 59 yards and another pair of touchdowns.
According to Mark Dalton of Cardinals media relations, Murray is now the first player in NFL history with 60-plus passing touchdowns and 20-plus rushing touchdowns through 41 games.
Murray is a truly special dual-threat signal-caller, and he appears to be back to 100 percent. As long as he remains healthy, he'll remain a must-start in fantasy through the end of the season.
Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings have little to feel good about after losing to the previously winless Lions. However, fantasy managers should feel great about another stellar performance from wideout Justin Jefferson.
Jefferson, who had an outstanding 1,400 receiving yards as a rookie, might be even better in his second year. He came into Sunday with 1,027 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Against Detroit, he caught 11 passes for 182 yards and a score.
With more than 1,200 yards on the season, Jefferson could be on his way to an all-time great campaign. However, he's been more concerned with Minnesota's inability to string together wins.
"We need to be better as a team. Player of the Month is cool, but I'd rather get wins." Jefferson said after Week 12, per Eric Smith of the team's official website.
Jefferson probably isn't any more excited about his numbers following Minnesota's latest loss. At 5-7, the Vikings are going to have a tough time reaching the postseason. Jefferson managers, though, may be barrelling toward their own postseason berths.
AFC, NFC Playoff Picture
AFC Standings
Baltimore Ravens 8-3
New England Patriots 8-4
Tennessee Titans 8-4
Kansas City Chiefs 7-4
Buffalo Bills 7-4
Los Angeles Chargers 7-5
Cincinnati Bengals 7-5
Las Vegas Raiders 6-5
Denver Broncos 6-5
Indianapolis Colts 7-6
Cleveland Browns 6-6
Pittsburgh Steelers 5-5-1
Miami Dolphins 6-7
New York Jets 3-9
Jacksonville Jaguars 2-9
Houston Texans 2-10
NFC Standings
Arizona Cardinals 10-2
Green Bay Packers 9-3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-3
Dallas Cowboys 8-4
Los Angeles Rams 7-4
San Francisco 49ers 6-5
Philadelphia Eagles 6-7
Washington Football Team 5-6
Minnesota Vikings 5-7
Carolina Panthers 5-7
Atlanta Falcons 5-7
New Orleans Saints 5-7
New York Giants 4-8
Chicago Bears 4-8
Seattle Seahawks 3-8
Detroit Lions 0-10-1
*Fantasy scoring and points allowed from FantasyPros.