NFL Scores Week 13: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Playoff Picture

Brett Duke/Associated Press

There's a lot to unpack with Saints quarterback Taysom Hill. The longtime backup and utility man wasn't good enough for New Orleans, plain and simple. He threw four interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown in a 10-point loss.

For fantasy managers, though, Hill was just fine. His 101 rushing yards boosted his bottom line, while a pair of touchdown passes certainly helped. Dual-threat quarterbacks are always enticing in fantasy, and Hill should be a serviceable streamer as long as he remains in the starting lineup.

This is where things get really complicated, though. Hill reportedly suffered a ruptured tendon in his finger Thursday. The expectation, though, is that he'll be able to play through the injury.

"It's not ideal for a quarterback to play with a splinted finger. But with time, he'll probably get more used to it and adapt to it," ESPN injury analyst and physical therapist Stephania Bell said. "And as long as everyone agrees that he can be functional and comfortable, there's not really a counter to him continuing to play."

Hill is worth keeping on the roster as a late-season streamer, and he has an enticing matchup next week with the New York Jets. The injury, though, must be monitored.