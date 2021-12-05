5 Potential Trades and Landing Spots for Vancouver Canucks Forward J.T. Miller

0 of 5

Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

The Vancouver Canucks are off to a disappointing start to this season. With just eight wins and 18 points in 24 games, they are mired near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Their poor performance has generated plenty of recent trade speculation about several core players such as Bo Horvat, Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller. The latter, however, is the only one to be directly linked to another club. On Nov. 23, The Vancouver Province's Ben Kuzma reported the Minnesota Wild had Miller in their crosshairs.

The Wild probably aren't the only club calling the Canucks to express an interest in Miller. The 28-year-old center is a versatile two-way forward who can also skate on the wing. His experience, leadership and grit would draw considerable interest from playoff contenders.

Miller wouldn't be a postseason rental player, either. Cap Friendly indicates he's signed through 2022-23 with an annual average value of $5.25 million. He also lacks no-trade protection, giving the Canucks a wide field of potential trade partners should they made him available.

Assuming the Canucks were willing to trade Miller for another player, it would have to be a dollar-in, dollar-out swap. They have maxed out their salary-cap space and placed sidelined players such as Micheal Ferland and Brandon Sutter on long-term injured reserve in order to sit above the $81.5 million salary cap.

It's uncertain whether the Canucks intend to shop Miller or anyone else at this time. Team owner Francesco Aquilini could decide to replace general manager Jim Benning or head coach Travis Green rather than shake up the roster. Nevertheless, we cannot dismiss the possibility of a core player such as Miller getting moved before the March 21 trade deadline.

Here are five possible landing spots for Miller and the type of return the Canucks could seek from each club. You can weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section.