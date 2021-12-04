Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR Projections

0 of 4

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

There are only two bye weeks left in the 2021 NFL season, but fantasy managers still must navigate around that roadblock the remainder of Week 13.

The Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns all have the week off. There might not be any juggernauts in that mix—the Titans are the highest-scoring team of the four and only rank 12th overall—but there are multiple contributors on each roster, so there's a good chance your club is shorthanded to some degree.

That's tough given the rising stakes in your late-season matchups, so it's imperative you make the most of your active roster. Our aim is to help you do that with top-10 PPR rankings at the three marquee positions and a larger flex ranking.