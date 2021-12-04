UFC on ESPN 31: Font vs. Aldo Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Rob Font will seek to take out his second former UFC champion in a row against Jose Aldo in the main event of UFC on ESPN 31 from the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

Font has broken into the top tier of the bantamweight division with a victory over Cody Garbrandt to get his win streak to four. The 34-year-old continues to show signs of improvement and should be looking to make a case for a title shot soon.

Standing in his way will be one of the greatest featherweights of all-time in Aldo. He started off 0-2 in the bantamweight division but has since found his footing in winning his last two fights against Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz.

Now, he turns his attention to Font looking to use his momentum to prop up his odds of re-entering the title picture.

Here's a look at the complete card with the latest odds and a closer look at the biggest fights of the night.