2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 14?

The Week 13 schedule in the NFL wasn't exactly a barnburner. There were all of two games that involved a pair of teams inside the playoffs: Sunday's tilt between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium and Monday night's showdown in the AFC East between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Those games stirred up the top 10 a bit, but they weren't the only impactful contests. The Miami Dolphins and Washington Football Team continued making a push for a wild-card spot. The New York teams continued to send fans scrambling to turn on the Knicks and Nets. The latest chapter in one of the league's most heated rivalries ended in wild fashion.

And in what may be a sign of the end times, the Detroit Lions won.

As the dust settles on another week in the NFL, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have once again come together to rank the teams from worst to first.

The No. 1 slot remains the same. But there's a new team bringing up the rear.