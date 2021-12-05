NBA Trade Packages to Create the Next Big 3

1 of 5

Boston Celtics Receive: Pascal Siakam and Goran Dragic

Toronto Raptors Receive: Marcus Smart*, Al Horford and Romeo Langford

It feels wrong to boot Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics. The fiery defensive dynamo has been a key factor in four conference finals appearances and, despite persistent overconfidence in his shot, has done far more good than harm during his eight seasons with the team.

That said, Smart is no star. Same goes for Al Horford, whose minutes this year have coincided with a minus-7.3 net rating.

They depart in exchange for Pascal Siakam, giving the Celtics a fearsome, fully switchable, kinda-sorta centerless look that could help unlock new dimensions on both ends. Siakam has won a ring and made an All-NBA team in 2019-20. He's played a career-high 41 percent of his minutes as a small-ball 5 and is far more mobile than Horford. His assist percentage is quietly right on track to match that of the Boston big man this season.

Siakam is also shooting it better from the field and from deep, and he's eight years younger than Horford, putting him more in line with the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown age band. Robert Williams III can still start alongside Tatum, Brown and Siakam, but it's easy to imagine the Celtics downsizing to close games.

Smart is a friction creator—on the floor and off. That tendency toward confrontation is part of what makes him a special defender, but perhaps some of the tension in Boston would ease in his absence.

Dragic, who's played five games all year and is currently away from the Raptors for personal reasons, would provide playmaking to offset Smart's exit. The Raps probably hoped to get more for him in trade, but this at least beats a buyout. Horford, meanwhile, would give Toronto the reliable center it's lacked since losing the Marc Gasol-Serge Ibaka tandem in 2020 free agency.

Sorry, Romeo Langford. You're salary filler.

*Smart can't go anywhere until six months after he signed his extension, which means this deal can't happen until Jan. 25.