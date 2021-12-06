Building Each Team's Wish List Once MLB Free Agency Resumes

6 of 6

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks

1. RHP Joe Kelly: Their bullpen needed a closer with Mark Melancon's bona fides, yet it also requires the kind of gas that Kelly can provide.

2. RHP Hunter Strickland: The same goes for Strickland, though the separating factor with him is that he's actually of interest to Arizona.

3. RHP Hansel Robles: Following his late-season course correction in Boston, he's another hard-thrower who could fit in Arizona.

Colorado Rockies

1. 3B/OF Kris Bryant: No one player will fix the Rockies' heavily flawed offense, but Bryant is probably the best possible hope of being that guy, as the club reached out to his camp, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

2. LF Eddie Rosario: He'd fill a need in left field, and his line-drive stroke would play well at Coors Field.

3. OF Joc Pederson: He's yet another former Atlanta star whose left-handed bat is needed in Colorado.

Los Angeles Dodgers

1. LHP Clayton Kershaw: Especially now that Max Scherzer is gone, there's that much more pressure on the Dodgers to bring back the greatest pitcher they've ever had.

2. 1B Freddie Freeman: The Southern California native would push Max Muncy into an opening at second base, and word is that Dodgers players just plain want him, per Heyman.

3. SS Carlos Correa: Just how Dodgers would it be if they salvaged a disappointing offseason by scooping up the best player on the open market at the last minute?

San Diego Padres

1. RF Nick Castellanos: He interests the Padres, per Nightengale, and San Diego could find everyday playing time for his big bat in either corner outfield spot or at DH.

2. 3B/OF Kris Bryant: He's not as good of a fit given that Manny Machado occupies his best position, but it's hard to fault the Padres for the interest Heyman reported they showed.

3. RHP Kenley Jansen: Replacing Melancon may be more luxury than necessity, but signing Jansen away from the Dodgers would be a heck of a way to do it.

San Francisco Giants

1. RF Nick Castellanos: He's precisely the kind of right-handed thumper they need in their lineup, and it sounds like they know it, as Morosi reported they have interest in him.

2. LHP Carlos Rodon: Even after re-signing Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood and signing Alex Cobb, the Giants still need a top-of-the-rotation starter to account for Kevin Gausman's exit.

3. SS Trevor Story: If either he or Brandon Crawford were willing to move off shortstop, he could also be the big right-handed bat the Giants need if they want to make a play on him.

Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.