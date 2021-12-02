MLB Rumors: Top Free-Agent Rumors Ahead of 2021 Winter Meetings

1 of 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Mark Berman of Fox 26 tweeted that free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, among others, this offseason, but he has not yet been able to strike a deal with any of the teams.

A desire to match the $341 million deal signed by Francisco Lindor last offseason to remain with the New York Mets is likely to blame for that.

It is difficult to explain why he would not have signed by now as he has been consistently considered the best shortstop available and is coming off the best season of his career (.279/.366/.485). The offensive output, including 26 homers and 92 RBI, alone would generate interest among the heaviest of bidders, not to mention what he brings to the table defensively.

Correa finished fifth in AL MVP voting in 2021, further establishing him as one of the league's elite.

Someone will inevitably take the plunge and commit to the shortstop, but if ongoing talks are any indication, it will not be at the astronomical number Lindor put pen to paper for a year ago.