MLB Rumors: Top Free-Agent Rumors Ahead of 2021 Winter Meetings
Two of the best players available in free agency headline the MLB rumor mill ahead of the upcoming Winter Meetings, which run December 6-9.
Carlos Correa, arguably the top free agent available this offseason, has received interest from top-tier teams but has yet to strike a deal. But why?
Kris Bryant, one of the most versatile players in the majors, is enjoying a sudden burst of interest from a number of teams looking to utilize his services in chasing a championship.
Who are the teams with their eyes on the 2021 All-Star?
Who Has Carlos Correa Heard from in Free Agency?
Mark Berman of Fox 26 tweeted that free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, among others, this offseason, but he has not yet been able to strike a deal with any of the teams.
A desire to match the $341 million deal signed by Francisco Lindor last offseason to remain with the New York Mets is likely to blame for that.
It is difficult to explain why he would not have signed by now as he has been consistently considered the best shortstop available and is coming off the best season of his career (.279/.366/.485). The offensive output, including 26 homers and 92 RBI, alone would generate interest among the heaviest of bidders, not to mention what he brings to the table defensively.
Correa finished fifth in AL MVP voting in 2021, further establishing him as one of the league's elite.
Someone will inevitably take the plunge and commit to the shortstop, but if ongoing talks are any indication, it will not be at the astronomical number Lindor put pen to paper for a year ago.
Increased Interest in Kris Bryant
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Mets, Angels, Padres, Phillies, Mariners, Rockies and Astros are among the teams expressing interest in free agent Kris Bryant.
Bryant is one of the best free agents available and has been since the offseason started. He is a versatile player who can contribute to teams at a number of positions, making him invaluable as injuries and free-agent departures ensue.
Between the Giants and the Cubs, Bryant knocked in 25 homers, 73 RBI and added 10 stolen bases with a batting average of .265 and on-base percentage of .353.
He was also an All-Star.
It remains to be seen how the shutdown will affect Bryant's market, but he has certainly taken his time while looking for the right suitor.
Keep an eye on the Mets, who have gone on a spending frenzy this offseason and may look to Bryant to help solidify a team the organization hopes can compete for an NL Championship and World Series title.
Mets and Blue Jays Interested in Yusei Kikuchi
Free-agent pitcher Yusei Kikuchi has an offer from the New York Mets, but the Toronto Blue Jays are also showing interest in the lefty, per Heyman.
Kikuchi shook off a so-so start to his career in the majors to enjoy a 2021 that started with an All-Star appearance before leveling off in the second half. He appeared in 29 games, had a win-loss record of 7-9 and a majors career-low ERA of 4.41.
While his stat line was still not wildly impressive, it was a significant improvement over a 2019 campaign that caused concern about his ability to succeed in the U.S. A three-time All-Star in Japan, he entered the league to heightened expectations that were not met initially.
That he showed the improvement that he did and performed well enough in the first half of last season has given the Mets and Blue Jays all of the confidence they need to take a chance on signing him, even if it is on potential at this point.
The Mets have a penchant for spending this offseason, while the Blue Jays are looking to bolster its bullpen to go along with an explosive offense led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.