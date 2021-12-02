Fantasy Football Week 13: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

9 of 9

Just as happens every week, we'll finish out this week's Start/Sit column by wailing out some answers to app user questions in rapid-fire style.

It's a two-minute drill of helpful advice. Abject incompetence. Maybe a combination of the two.

Have more Start/Sit questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend a few hours there on Friday and/or Saturday, answering as many as possible.

Was offered Diontae Johnson and Aaron Jones for Najee Harris and Jarvis Landry. Thoughts? -- @SuperMarioGotze

OK, this isn't technically a Start/Sit question, but it's still interesting. Making this trade will leave this user short a back in Week 13 (Jones is on bye), but they are getting a sizable upgrade at wide receiver for what amounts to a lateral move at running back. It's selling high on Harris, buying low on Jones post-injury and bolstering the wideouts in the process. I like this trade.

At a loss at QB. Don't know who to trust at QB between (Joe) Burrow and Russ (Wilson). Need to stop my two-game losing streak. Who do I start? Thank You! -- @cd00421

I'm not at a loss even a little here. Wilson actually outscored Burrow in Week 12, but that's because Cincinnati barely threw the ball in the second half. This comes down to one thing for me. The Seattle offense is an absolute disaster at present. There's been nothing to indicate that script will flip Sunday against the 49ers, so Burrow is the play at home against the Chargers.

Tyler Lockett or DeAndre Hopkins -- @AthletesOfChrist

Lockett has emerged as the No. 1 target in the Seattle passing game in recent weeks, while Hopkins hasn't seen the field since Week 8. However, with both Hopkins and Kyler Murray set to return this week, it's not unreasonable to expect the Cardinals to make a concerted effort to get Hopkins going against a shaky Bears pass defense. Hopkins is the "winner" here by a fair margin.

Do I start (Dawson) Knox vs. Pats or go with (Zach) Ertz vs. Chicago? -- @codytompkins

Knox would appear the better play on the surface, as he's fourth in fantasy points per game among tight ends this season. But he also draws a Patriots defense that ranks dead last in the league in fantasy points per game allowed to tight ends in 2021. Ertz's massive stat line before his bye against Seattle also narrows the gap between this duo, but Knox's 46.1 receiving yards a game this season wins the day.

Start 3 PPR. (Jaylen) Waddle, (Ja'Marr) Chase, (Adam) Thielen, (Keenan) Allen. -- @michelebonifer

It rather feels like Michele is humblebragging here—"which of my four awesome receivers should sit this week?" Waddle just had one of the best games by a rookie in Dolphins history—he's in. So is Allen, who ranks third in the NFL with 116 targets this season. That leaves Thielen and Chase, both of whom have bottom-12 matchups for wide receivers in Week 13. Go with the higher ceiling in Chase and hope the Chargers-Bengals contest goes full shootout.

Need 2 RB and a Flex out of (Alvin) Kamara, (James) Conner, (Cordarrelle) Patterson and (Leonard) Fournette. -- @joshiboy34

Oh, come on! This makes Michele look genuinely humble by comparison. Fournette scored four times last week and gets a great matchup for running backs in the Falcons. He's in. So is Kamara provided he plays—he's an every-week must-start. Cordarrelle Patterson's matchup with the Buccaneers is terrible for running backs, but if this is a PPR league, he could still salvage a solid day with dump-offs in catch-up mode. If it's standard scoring, though, roll with Conner, who has been a touchdown-scoring machine for the Cardinals. You really can't go wrong here.

Colts or Cardinals defense? -- @joker_95

Both of these defenses are outstanding Week 13 fantasy plays who rank among the top five options at the position for the season. Both also have favorable Week 13 matchups against struggling offenses that rank as top-10 fantasy matchups. The tiebreaker here is the fact that no team in the league has surrendered more sacks than the Bears. That hands the edge to the Redbirds.

Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.