2022 NFL Free Agency: Ranking the Top 9 Players Set to Hit the Market

The draft is the lifeblood of NFL roster-building, but free agency can help a team complete its lineup. Over the last two offseasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots went big in free agency and have gotten significant on-field returns from their investments.

Which big-name free agents could pay similar dividends next year? That's what we're here to lay out.

Age plays a significant factor in determining the top free agents, since the goal of free agency is to pay players for what they will do next, not what they've already done. Plus, free agents are typically meant to be a part of a franchise's long-term plans, not just short-term solutions. Positional value also factors into the mix, as does each individual's previous production and expected long-term contributions.

None of the players listed here will be 30 or over at the start of next season. That means the likes of Brandon Scherff, Terron Armstead, Tyrann Mathieu, Stephon Gilmore, Chandler Jones and Duane Brown aren't included. Furthermore, the most appealing free agents are unrestricted, which means they're free to sign wherever they please.

The following nine players will be the most sought-after unrestricted free agents once the new league year begins in March.