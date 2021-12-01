MLB Rumors: Latest on Trevor Story, Kyle Schwarber, Matt Olson Trade

MLB Rumors: Latest on Trevor Story, Kyle Schwarber, Matt Olson TradeDecember 1, 2021
Trevor Story remains one of the top free agents in the majors and now, it appears a new team has entered the race for his services.
The versatile player capable of contributing at multiple spots on the roster is at the forefront of MLB free agency and trade rumors, but is not the only player drawing interest.
Kyle Schwarber, formerly of Boston, has at least one high-profile suitor lining up for his services while a west coast first basemen has drawn attention from numerous teams looking to enhance their rosters as they look to add another World Series title to their organization's legacy.
Trevor Story Drawing Interest for
Rockies free agent shortstop Trevor Story has drawn interest from more than a few teams thus far in free agents and you can add the Seattle Mariners to the list, per Robert Murray of Fansided. MLB Network's Jon Heyman confirmed.
"Story has a long list of suitors to play a multitude of positions," Heyman added before revealing the Mariners would want him to switch to third base.
The Rockies extended a qualifying offer to Story prior to free agency but it was declined, opening him up for
Story is a player that can play a number of positions, keeping the Mariners in play for other free agents, such as Kris Bryant or Jose Ramirez. His versatility makes him a perfect fit for a Seattle team that could move him around to suit their needs and still get strong play out of him.
He possesses strong defense and at 29, presumably has many years left of quality play.
At this point, the Mariners are a young team with great upside. They made a strong playoff push late before falling just shy of the postseason. They need to be players in free agency and sign flexible players with quality defensive abilities that Story possesses. Bringing him on-board would be a statement signing and let the rest of the American League know Seattle is a threat.
Phillies Interested in Kyle Schwarber
The Philadelphia Phillies are in hot pursuit of 29-year-old Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports. Should he sign with the team, it would fill a hole in left field and, potentially, slot him at the lead-off spot in the lineup.
Schwarber's second-inning grand slam, just the 75th in postseason history, in the Sox's game three win of the ALCS opened eyes. His heavy bat appealed to teams looking for a big-time hitter who can double in the outfield. He blasted 32 homers between the Nationals and Red Sox a year ago, with 71 RBI and an on-base percentage of .374.
Beyond big bat and defensive benefits, Schwarber brings with him recent playoff experience, something Philadelphia does not have.
A month ago, Schwarber stated his willingness to return to the Red Sox but as potential suitors line up for his services, it now appears likely he has played his last game for the team.
Braves "Checking In" on A's Matt Olson
Heyman also reported that the World Series champions Atlanta Braves are "checking in" on A's first baseman Matt Olson in the event Freddie Freeman leaves in free agency. "Most still have a hard time envisioning Freeman in any other uniform but Braves want to be prepared."
Olson had previously been linked to the Yankees and the Texas Rangers.
It isn't difficult to see why.
Olson is coming off a career year with 39 homes runs and 111 RBIs. That offensive output alone would make him appealing to any team but the fact that he has two Gold Glove awards proves he is as strong, if not better, defensively.
Oakland is in the middle of cutting costs, as the team does every so often, and dangling Olson as trade bait makes sense. That there are so many potential suitors supports that idea.
Of course, much of the interest in Olson appears tied to Freeman.
Heyman revealed in a separate tweet that the Yankees have interest in Freeman but like most in the league, do not believe he is leaving Atlanta.
Wherever Freeman lands, look for the other two suitors to remain invested in trading for Olson in hopes he can improve their squad in pursuit of a World Series title.