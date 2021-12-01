MLB Rumors: Latest on Trevor Story, Kyle Schwarber, Matt Olson Trade

1 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Rockies free agent shortstop Trevor Story has drawn interest from more than a few teams thus far in free agents and you can add the Seattle Mariners to the list, per Robert Murray of Fansided. MLB Network's Jon Heyman confirmed.

"Story has a long list of suitors to play a multitude of positions," Heyman added before revealing the Mariners would want him to switch to third base.

The Rockies extended a qualifying offer to Story prior to free agency but it was declined, opening him up for

Story is a player that can play a number of positions, keeping the Mariners in play for other free agents, such as Kris Bryant or Jose Ramirez. His versatility makes him a perfect fit for a Seattle team that could move him around to suit their needs and still get strong play out of him.

He possesses strong defense and at 29, presumably has many years left of quality play.

At this point, the Mariners are a young team with great upside. They made a strong playoff push late before falling just shy of the postseason. They need to be players in free agency and sign flexible players with quality defensive abilities that Story possesses. Bringing him on-board would be a statement signing and let the rest of the American League know Seattle is a threat.