3 Ways the Bears Can Upset NFC-Leading Cardinals in Week 13

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears face one of the most daunting Week 13 matchups.

Matt Nagy's team hosts the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals off a bye week.

Arizona will have a healthier Kyler Murray patrolling the pocket with a full complement of offensive weapons to work with.

Chicago needs to bank on some of the successes it achieved earlier in the season to come close to pulling off an upset at Soldier Field.

Four of the Bears' five lowest rushing-yard concessions came from their four victories. They limited the ground attacks of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 and Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. The other two wins came against the winless Detroit Lions.

If the Bears play well on the interior, make Murray feel uncomfortable and stick to what they are good at offensively, there is a chance they can pull off their most surprising result of the season.