Biggest Matchups Patriots Must Win in Huge Game vs. Bills

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are set to star in the biggest game on the NFL's Week 13 slate when they travel to Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

The Patriots have become the front-runner of the AFC East by virtue of their six-game winning streak that puts them a half-game ahead of the Bills. That lead will be put to the test with the first meeting between the two clubs in prime time.

While the Pats have been impressive, it's fair to question the quality of competition they've seen in their winning streak. Of the six teams they've beaten, only the Chargers have a winning record.

The Bills will change that, despite their inconsistency over the last six games following a 4-1 start.

On paper, this looks like a close game, but football is a game of matchups. Winning some of the more pivotal ones will be key to the Patriots' success on Monday night.

Here's a look at three they have to win to claim victory against the Bills.