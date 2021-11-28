ACC Championship Game 2021: Early Preview, Predictions for Pitt vs. Wake Forest

0 of 3

Justin Berl/Getty Images

The 2021 ACC Championship Game will feature two schools in Pitt and Wake Forest that don't have a long history of playing in the conference's title game.

Both schools clinched 10-win seasons in the final week of the regular season and the right to play for a New Year's Six berth next Saturday. Neither team was expected to be in the conference championship game in the preseason poll in the conference.

Wake Forest was tabbed to finish fifth in the Atlantic division. Instead, the Demon Deacons locked up their first conference championship game appearance since 2006 when they beat Georgia Tech 9-6 and went on to play Louisville in the Orange Bowl.

Pitt has been to the game a little more recently. It was picked to finish fourth in the Coastal but will now go to the game for the first time since 2018 when it was shellacked by Clemson.

Both teams finished the season with 10-2 records. Both have high-powered offenses with strong quarterback play. This is going to be a fun one, so let's dive in.