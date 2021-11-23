Predicting Most Active Teams at 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 6

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Will the Sixers get a Ben Simmons deal done in the coming months? Maybe not, per Sam Amick of The Athletic, citing a source with the team who said, "This is like a multiyear thing."

But that may be posturing. Heading into the season, Philadelphia had minimal leverage with Simmons refusing to play while under a long-term, sizable contract and the 29 other teams sitting with a perfect 0-0 record. At the 20-game mark, others are facing their own issues.

Kyrie Irving has yet to suit up for the Brooklyn Nets, unwilling to get vaccinated. Neil Olshey, the Trail Blazers president of basketball operations and general manager, is "under investigation for workplace misconduct," per Shams Charania and Jason Quick of The Athletic. The NBA changes very quickly. How many teams will be desperate for change ahead of the deadline?

A Simmons trade may or may not come, but Philadelphia could be fielding many calls before time runs out in February. As far as goals, the Sixers are looking for impact talent (with draft picks and prospects to boot). Beyond Simmons, Danny Green and possibly Tyrese Maxey—who shares an agent with Simmons in Rich Paul of Klutch Sports—could be dealt to further the team's chances at a championship run.