B/R NBA Roundtable: 5 Ridiculous Trades That Could Actually Work

0 of 5

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Things have gone quiet throughout the NBA trade landscape.

It's time to speak the next blockbuster deal into existence.

On the surface, the following trades are unlikely, if a tad ridiculous. After all, the Nets trading Kyrie Irving—or even James Harden—is tough to wrap your mind around despite some obvious (and some sneaky-good) advantages.

But that's the point. Red flags and other circumstances can impede opportunities to improve or start over. Deals that would pump newfound life into teams and their stars never get a chance to break the internet because GMs fear that the home-run swing can lead to an embarrassing strike.

Our GMs are swinging for the fences.

Bleacher Report asked NBA writers to step in and boldly go where no general manager themselves may go this season. We built five trades knowing every reason someone says no; but with an even deeper understanding of what could go right, we thought outside the box and let our imaginations run wild.

Ready to hit the trade machine and get a little ridiculous?

Let's have some fun.

Hit the comments in the B/R app and let us know which trade you didn't realize you needed until today.