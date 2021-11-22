2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions on Yankees, Marcus Semien and More

1 of 3

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The ghost of last offseason haunts the New York Yankees and is reportedly influencing the team's willingness to sign a top-of-the-market free agent at the shortstop position.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post:

"The shortstop contracts signed last offseason by Fernando Tatis Jr. (14 years, $340 million) and Francisco Lindor (10 years, $341 million) provide a top-of-the-market total—notably Carlos Correa and Corey Seager—for which to shoot. And the Yankees, according to multiple sources, have shown no desire to go into that realm."

As a result, the organization is more likely to monitor the market in hopes of it bottoming out so it can swoop in and nab a talented player below for less than they are projected to make.

This is not because the team feels as though it can skate through another season with the players it has at the position, though. Speaking to reporters in October, general manager Brian Cashman was clear that Gleyber Torres is not the answer at shortstop: "The bottom line is shortstop is an area of need, and we have to address it. Gleyber is best served at second base, in reality."

The need is there, but the team also has talented young prospects nearing the majors, and the idea of paying a king's ransom for a top-tier shortstop at this point, potentially slowing the development of those players, doesn't make sense.

If the Bronx Bombers don't see a possible deal for Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Trevor Story or any of the other in-demand shortstops available this offseason, do not be surprised if they take a shot on a talented, less expensive player or complete a deal with another club for one.

That way, they can bridge the gap between the 2022 season and the impending arrival of Anthony Volpe and/or Oswald Peraza to the bigs.

Prediction: Patient Cashman waits for Volpe, signs/trades for veteran stopgap.