Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 11 ResultsNovember 22, 2021
Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 11 Results
The Detroit Lions are close to locking in the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
Detroit fell to 0-9-1 on Sunday with a loss to the Cleveland Browns. The defeat combined with the Houston Texans' victory over the Tennessee Titans created what feels like an insurmountable gap between the Lions and three two-win franchises.
The Lions looked like they were turning a corner in their season at a few points, but every time they have come close to a win, they have been knocked back down to reality the next week.
Jared Goff's oblique injury was the latest blow to the Lions' quest for their first victory. Tim Boyle did not have much success in relief of the starting quarterback.
Houston looks like it is in a three-team fight for the No. 2 overall pick. The Texans, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars all sit at 2-8 after Sunday's Week 11 games.
The Jets benefited the most from the weekend's results, as they moved up to the No. 2 pick in the projected order and gained a top-five pick through the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Updated 2022 NFL 1st-Round Draft Order
1. Detroit 0-9-1
2. New York Jets 2-8
3. Jacksonville 2-8
4. Houston 2-8
5. New York Jets (via Seattle 3-7)
6. New York Giants (via Chicago 3-7)
7. New York Giants 3-6
8. Philadelphia (via Miami 4-7)
9. Atlanta 4-6
10. Washington 4-6
11. Philadelphia 5-6
12. Carolina 5-6
13. Denver 5-5
14. Miami (via San Francisco 5-5)
15. Las Vegas 5-5
16. Philadelphia (via Indianapolis 6-5)
17. Cleveland 6-5
18. Pittsburgh 5-4-1
19. New Orleans 5-5
20. Minnesota 5-5
21. Buffalo 6-4
22. Los Angeles Chargers 6-4
23. Cincinnati 6-4
24. Tampa Bay 6-3
25. Kansas City 7-4
26. New England 7-4
27. Detroit (via Los Angeles Rams 7-3)
28. Dallas 7-3
29. Baltimore 7-3
30. Green Bay 8-3
31. Tennessee 8-3
32. Arizona 9-2
Detroit in Line for No. 1 Overall Pick
The Lions should start scouting the potential No. 1 overall picks.
Detroit suffered another setback Sunday, as it fell 13-10 to the Browns. The Lions have not scored more than 20 points in a single game since Week 1.
Tim Boyle threw a pair of interceptions and the Lions managed 104 fewer total yards than the home side out of the AFC North.
D'Andre Swift's 136-yard ground performance and T.J. Hockenson's six catches for 51 yards provide some hope for the future, but that is about all the Lions fans can grasp on to for positivity right now.
The Lions appeared to gain some confidence from their tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that went away once Goff was ruled out.
Sunday's gut punch felt similar to how the Lions stepped backward in Week 6's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals one week after coming close to beating the Minnesota Vikings.
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal and Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson are among the top prospects in the draft class. ESPN's Jordan Reid had the trio listed in the top four of his latest mock draft.
If the Lions want to restart at quarterback, Ole Miss' Matt Corral, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell out of North Carolina are among the options.
While the quarterback play has not been great this season, the Lions have too many holes elsewhere on the roster to pass up on one of the top interior players, or LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
The Lions have to limp into their Thanksgiving Day clash with the Chicago Bears, which might have been an opportunity to earn their first victory.
If Goff is out, the Bears would have a major edge, even if Andy Dalton starts for the injured Justin Fields.
New York Jets Benefit Most from Week 11 Results
April's draft is shaping up to be a massive night in the history of both New York football teams.
The New York Jets have the upper hand on the New York Giants in the race to earn a pair of top-five selections.
The Jets' own pick moved up to No. 2 overall after the Texans joined the ranks of the two-win teams with their win over the Titans.
In addition to having two wins, the Jets and Texans also share the common bond of earning wins over Tennessee.
Robert Saleh's team benefited from Seattle's home loss to Arizona as well. The Seahawks are the worst of the three teams with three victories.
The status of the Jets' natural pick will be decided by three games in the final seven weeks, starting with Sunday's trip to Houston.
New York plays the Miami Dolphins for the second time in Week 15 and then it hosts the Jaguars in Week 16.
If the Jets lose all of those games, they will not have any tiebreakers in their favor and should be in a great position to pick second behind the Lions.
The Seahawks also have to play the Texans in Week 14. They also play the Lions at home in Week 17 in a game that could have major draft order ramifications if they continue to struggle.
Seattle plays the Washington Football Team on the road next week, so its draft status could stay in the same position.
The Jets have to hope for the Seahawks to lose more and for the Chicago Bears to win, so that the New York Giants' additional pick does not continue to rise up the top 10. The Giants, who play Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are currently slotted into the No. 7 spot.