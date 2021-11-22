Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 11 Results

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions are close to locking in the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Detroit fell to 0-9-1 on Sunday with a loss to the Cleveland Browns. The defeat combined with the Houston Texans' victory over the Tennessee Titans created what feels like an insurmountable gap between the Lions and three two-win franchises.

The Lions looked like they were turning a corner in their season at a few points, but every time they have come close to a win, they have been knocked back down to reality the next week.

Jared Goff's oblique injury was the latest blow to the Lions' quest for their first victory. Tim Boyle did not have much success in relief of the starting quarterback.

Houston looks like it is in a three-team fight for the No. 2 overall pick. The Texans, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars all sit at 2-8 after Sunday's Week 11 games.

The Jets benefited the most from the weekend's results, as they moved up to the No. 2 pick in the projected order and gained a top-five pick through the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the Arizona Cardinals.