UFC Fight Night 198 Results: Vieira Beats Tate via Decision in Main Event

Ketlen Vieira scored the biggest win of her career thus far with a unanimous-decision win over former champion Miesha Tate in the UFC Fight Night 198 main event in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Both Vieira and Tate are known for their grappling skills, but the first round was entirely a stand-up affair. Tate stood on the outside and blitzed occasionally with minimal effect while the Brazilian landed the sharper strikes.

The second round saw both fighters open up more with their boxing. Tate landed a clean straight right hand, but Vieira landed her fair share of power punches as well.

As the fight progressed, it became clear that Tate was going to be the aggressor. However, Vieira's counters found a home as she utilized her speed advantage and caught the former champion coming in on several occasions.

Heading into the main event rounds, Tate finally went to her ground game. She landed her first takedown of the night, though she wasn't able to make it stick and Vieira ended the round on her feet.

The win is a big step for Vieira, who had lost two of her last three coming in. With the bantamweight division struggling to find contenders for Amanda Nunes, this win will move her closer to getting a crack at the longtime champion.

For Tate, this is a disappointment for her odds of returning to relevance. She won her first fight after five years away from the cage in July against Marion Reneau. This performance seriously calls into question her ability to fight the best in the division.

Here's a look at the complete results from the UFC's Apex facility.

Main Card

Ketlen Vieira def. Miesha Tate via unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Sean Brady def. Michael Chiesa via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Taila Santos def. Joanne Wood via submission (rear-naked choke) (Round 1, 4:49)

Rani Yahya def. Kyung Ho Kang via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Adrian Yanez def. Davey Grant via split decision (27-30, 29-28 x2)

Prelims

Pat Sabatini def. Tucker Lutz via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Rafa Garcia def. Natan Levy via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Lupita Godinez def. Loma Lookboonmee via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Cody Durden def. Aori Qileng via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. Sean Soriano via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Sean Brady def. Michael Chiesa

He had to hang on for dear life at the end, but Sean Brady secured the biggest win of his career to date against Michael Chiesa in the co-main event.

Brady earned the lead on the judges' scorecards through the first two rounds. Chiesa is known for his grappling, but Brady was still aggressive in bringing that element to the fight. He scored five takedowns and logged nearly eight minutes of control time, per ESPN FightCenter.

The Maverick had his moments in the fight, though. He isn't usually the better striker, but he looked the part when the fight was standing. Unfortunately for him, it didn't stay in that realm very long.

Chiesa finally had his time on the ground in the final round. He ended the fight with Brady on the bottom and him raining down strikes, but Brady was able to ride out the end of the round and got to see his hand raised.

Brady's winning ways continue. He's now 15-0 in his career and 5-0 in the UFC.

Taila Santos def. Joanne Wood

Heading into this fight, the biggest knock on women's flyweight prospect Taila Santos was that she didn't finish fights. Consider that knock addressed.

Santos showcased plenty of power and a finishing instinct in her first-round submission win over Joanne Wood (formerly Calderwood).

The Brazilian has showcased her grappling before against the likes of Molly McCann and Roxanne Modafferi. However, against a striker in Wood, she showcased her ability to strike as well. She scored two knockdowns before sinking in the rear-naked choke that forced the tap.

It's getting hard to ignore Santos as a contender in the division. She is now 4-1 in the UFC with four wins in a row since losing her debut. What's more impressive than the record is the way she has evolved, though.

If she continues to improve on this course, it won't be long before she's threatening the top five in the division.

Rani Yahya def. Kyung Ho Kang

You don't tug on Superman's cape, and you don't go to the ground with Rani Yahya.

The jiu-jitsu master took down another opponent with his impressive grappling in a unanimous-decision victory over Kyung Ho Kang.

It was the Korean who was putting together some highlights on the feet. He had a clear advantage in the boxing and tagged the Brazilian with some good punches before he made the mistake of throwing a kick in the second round.

Yahya caught the kick and took Kang down, which put his opponent in survival mode and cleared the path for a victory.

The third round was more of the same as Kang had success early with his striking, but once he was taken down, it was over.

Yahya is now 5-1-1 in his last seven fights and remains an underrated fighter in the bantamweight division.

Adrian Yanez def. Davey Grant

The bantamweight division got the main card off to a strong start with Adrian Yanez taking a split decision over Davey Grant.

Yanez showcased his striking skills throughout the fight. His jab and tight combinations established him as the better fighter technically. Grant's willingness to take punishment and come back swinging made it a great matchup.

They had multiple highlight exchanges, and Yanez had to show some heart to get the win in this one.

The Texan had his finishing streak snapped. Yanez had finished his first three opponents in the UFC and earned a TKO on Dana White's Contender Series before signing with the organization.

This was a good step for Yanez's progression in the division. The prospect had a fairly easy time dispatching his previous opponents, but Grant forced him to stay focused and put on a consistent performance over three rounds.