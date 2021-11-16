MLB Free Agents 2021: Latest Rumors, Predictions Around Freddie Freeman and More

1 of 3

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The best thing a free agent can do for himself is find a way to stand out from the crowd. Starling Marte did exactly that in 2021 and made the entire baseball world take notice.

The veteran outfielder, who turned 33 last month, raced toward an MLB-best 47 stolen bases this past season. To make that number more impressive, he did that while navigating around a mid-season trade from the NL East's Miami Marlins to the AL West's Oakland A's and while playing just 120 games. He also batted .310 with 12 home runs and posted a career-best .383 on-base percentage.

Marte's bank account is about to be rewarded for his effort. The Houston Astros recently met with his representatives, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, but the Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and New York Mets are among the other teams in pursuit.

Marte can hold his own defensively (two-time Gold Glove winner), provide plenty of contact and a bit of pop atop any lineup and electrify on the base path. He'll have his pick of teams and can almost name his price.

Prediction: Starling Marte signs with the New York Mets.