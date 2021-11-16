Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire: Rhamondre Stevenson Could Be a TD Machine

1 of 5

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

DK DFS Value: $5,100

Cam Newton has returned to Panthers after a season-and-a-half away from the organization. With Sam Darnold going down with a serious shoulder injury, Newton was picked up off the free-agent pile last week and made an immediate impact with the club that drafted him No. 1 in 2011.

While second-year quarterback P.J. Walker drew the start in a Week 10 matchup with the Cardinals, Newton was highly effective for the few plays he participated in.

The 2015 MVP completed three of his four passes for eight yards and a touchdown. Newton also rushed three times for 14 yards and an additional score, racking up a total of 11.7 fantasy points on just nine snaps.

After that sterling performance, Newton should get plenty more work in Week 11.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Newton—who will be earning $6 million in guarantees this season—will get a chance to not only start the remainder of the 2021 campaign, but also continue as Carolina's QB1 in 2022.

It's near-impossible Newton will be able to sustain his absurd points-per-touch rate from his 2021 debut, but the QB does have an excellent matchup on tap this coming Sunday. The Panthers will be taking on Washington, a team that employs one of the softest fantasy defenses in the league and will be without Chase Young for the rest of the season.

With Newton a good bet to start against the Football Team, QB-needy managers will want to get the veteran on their roster immediately. He's the only high-upside QB available on waivers right now, offering tons of scoring chances through the air and ground.

If you aren't satisfied with your quarterback situation heading into the final stretch of the fantasy season and upcoming playoffs, place a claim in on Newton and start him with confidence.