Chase Young's Knee Injury Confirmed as Torn ACL; WFT Star to Miss Remainder of Season

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Monday, per head coach Ron Rivera.

Young suffered a knee injury during Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the "initial fear" was a season-ending torn ACL.

The Ohio State product was durable in 2020 and appeared in 15 games on his way to winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year as an immediate force for Washington. He finished that first season with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four passes defended, three fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.

That individual effort led to plenty of double-teams in his second season, and his numbers took a step back as a result.

He'll finish 2021 with 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

While Washington will struggle to replicate Young's impact along the defensive line, look for James Smith-Williams to see more playing time during his absence. Casey Toohill and Shaka Toney could also factor into the rotation.