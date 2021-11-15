MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray and More

2 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Dodgers are also looking into righthander Sonny Gray, per Nightengale.

Like his Reds teammate, his numbers in 2021 were nothing special. He gave up 63 earned runs, had his highest ERA in four years (4.19) and gave up 50 walks. He is just three seasons removed from an All-Star appearance, though, and is a crafty veteran pitcher who could enhance Los Angeles' bullpen.

Unlike Castillo, the desire to add him to the roster doesn't come based on potential or what a club thinks he could be. He has experience, has enjoyed success in the majors and isn't still being judged on potential.

A 28 percent strikeout rate would be appealing to teams, but Gray must work on his control. He was responsible for nine wild pitches in 2021, his most in four seasons. He also walks players at a higher rate than the league average, but that has been a consistent part of his game since arriving in the majors, for better or worse.

Like Castillo, there is a risk in adding Gray, especially if those numbers continue to trend in that direction.

The Dodgers struggled defensively (a middling .985 fielding percentage, 89 errors), which forced the bullpen to throw more pitches. That is not a recipe for success with a guy like Gray, who is likely to give up a base on a walk, or Castillo, who led the league.

Considering the jam the Dodgers find themselves in with their bullpen, and no guarantee that they get back either Scherzer or Kershaw, it makes sense that they are taking the necessary steps to get talented pitchers on board in the event that they need to enter the season without two of the best to ever do it.