MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray and More

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray and MoreNovember 15, 2021
While some Major League contenders will be using free agency to improve their rosters in hopes of chasing the pennant in 2022, others will look at the possibility of trades to help bolster positions on their lineup.
Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are reportedly exploring the possibility of making deals for players who could help get them over the proverbial hump and back into the World Series.
Who are those teams eyeing and what would the targets potentially bring to their organization in the coming year?
Find out with this collection of MLB trade rumors.
Dodgers Interested in Luis Castillo
The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to capitalize on the Cincinnati Reds' desire to cut payroll and are eyeing right-hander Luis Castillo, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
The 28-year-old pitcher started a major league-leading 33 games in 2021 and despite registering just an 8-16 win-loss record, is still considered a high-potential player within league circles. His youth does not hurt, either.
Of concern should be his career-high in hits allowed in 2021, though.
He allowed 181 and set a career-high in runs allowed with 94. He also led the majors in walks with 75. That may all be the product of being on a middling Reds team, but it bears watching. The Dodgers, and other clubs across the sport, may be enamored by youthfulness and high ceiling, but those numbers could prove problematic for a club that struggled defensively.
It is no surprise the 2020 World Series champions are doing their diligence on pitchers and investigating what the Reds have to offer. Future Hall of Famers Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw are free agents, and with no guarantee that the team will be able (or willing) to re-sign those veteran players, they need to bolster their bullpen if they have any hope of competing in a red-hot National League.
That Castillo is set to earn just $7.6 million means there is still room for either Kershaw or Scherzer to return to the team if possible. It also opens up the possibility that the Dodgers may be willing to take another pitcher off Cincy's hands.
...and Sonny Gray
The Dodgers are also looking into righthander Sonny Gray, per Nightengale.
Like his Reds teammate, his numbers in 2021 were nothing special. He gave up 63 earned runs, had his highest ERA in four years (4.19) and gave up 50 walks. He is just three seasons removed from an All-Star appearance, though, and is a crafty veteran pitcher who could enhance Los Angeles' bullpen.
Unlike Castillo, the desire to add him to the roster doesn't come based on potential or what a club thinks he could be. He has experience, has enjoyed success in the majors and isn't still being judged on potential.
A 28 percent strikeout rate would be appealing to teams, but Gray must work on his control. He was responsible for nine wild pitches in 2021, his most in four seasons. He also walks players at a higher rate than the league average, but that has been a consistent part of his game since arriving in the majors, for better or worse.
Like Castillo, there is a risk in adding Gray, especially if those numbers continue to trend in that direction.
The Dodgers struggled defensively (a middling .985 fielding percentage, 89 errors), which forced the bullpen to throw more pitches. That is not a recipe for success with a guy like Gray, who is likely to give up a base on a walk, or Castillo, who led the league.
Considering the jam the Dodgers find themselves in with their bullpen, and no guarantee that they get back either Scherzer or Kershaw, it makes sense that they are taking the necessary steps to get talented pitchers on board in the event that they need to enter the season without two of the best to ever do it.
Yankees Considering Trade for A's Matt Olson
Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reported the Yankees have discussed acquiring Matt Olson from the Oakland A's, citing an anonymous source with knowledge of the situation.
Like the Reds, the A's are looking like sellers as they appear poised to cut the budget. With Anthony Rizzo uncertain to return to the team as he tests free agency, and Luke Voit's inconsistent availability due to injury, the Yankees could use a player they can count on.
Lefty Olson is coming off a season in which he blasted 39 homers and amassed 153 hits, 35 of which were doubles. He also tallied a career-high 88 walks, meaning opposing pitchers recognized the threat he was as a hitter.
Kuty admitted it is unclear if the Yankees have actually talked specifics of a deal, but given the alternatives at the first-base position, and the potential for Olson to have a lot of fun hitting balls out of Yankee Stadium, it would behoove Brian Cashman to get David Forst on the phone and explore what would be needed to make such a trade a reality.