2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 11?

Well, that was a week.

Frankly, we probably should have known Week 10 was headed sideways when a Miami team that had dropped seven straight games beat the Baltimore Ravens by double digits.

The rest of the slate didn't disappoint.

Sure, some of the league's best teams kept rolling. The Packers shut out the floundering Seahawks at Lambeau Field. The Cowboys blasted the overmatched Falcons in Dallas. Ditto for the Bills on the road against the Jets.

But there were surprises galore as well. The Eagles rolled into Denver and dominated the Broncos. Washington stunned the defending Super Bowl champions at FedEx Field. The Carolina Panthers blew out the one-loss Cardinals. And for the first time this season, the Detroit Lions didn't lose.

They also didn't win. But hey, it's progress!

All the upsets and wacky endings shook up the NFL considerably. As they have every week this season, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brent Sobleski, Gary Davenport and Brad Gagnon have come together to sort through the week that was and seed the NFL's teams from No. 32 to No. 1.

We've got newcomers at both ends—and some dissent at the top.