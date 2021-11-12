MLB Rumors: Latest on Bryan Reynolds Trade Buzz, New York Yankees and More

0 of 3

The 2021 Major League Baseball offseason is beginning to heat up, at least in terms of the rumor mill.

While the free-agent and trade markets are officially open, some parties will be inclined to wait on deals until a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) is complete. The current CBA will expire at 12:59 p.m. on December 1.

As Christopher Smith of MassLive recently explained, some franchises may hold off on making significant moves.

"It's difficult to construct a team and sign high-priced players when the competitive balance tax threshold and the two surcharge thresholds for 2022 and beyond are not yet in place," Smith wrote. "The new CBA will set the thresholds (and surcharges) for the next four years."

Some deals will inevitably be reached anyway, and teams are still busy evaluating their options and constructing their front offices for the 2022 season. And as always, that rumor mill continues to spin.

Here, we'll dive into some of the latest buzz as the MLB offseason rolls on.