MLB Rumors: Latest on Bryan Reynolds Trade Buzz, New York Yankees and More
The 2021 Major League Baseball offseason is beginning to heat up, at least in terms of the rumor mill.
While the free-agent and trade markets are officially open, some parties will be inclined to wait on deals until a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) is complete. The current CBA will expire at 12:59 p.m. on December 1.
As Christopher Smith of MassLive recently explained, some franchises may hold off on making significant moves.
"It's difficult to construct a team and sign high-priced players when the competitive balance tax threshold and the two surcharge thresholds for 2022 and beyond are not yet in place," Smith wrote. "The new CBA will set the thresholds (and surcharges) for the next four years."
Some deals will inevitably be reached anyway, and teams are still busy evaluating their options and constructing their front offices for the 2022 season. And as always, that rumor mill continues to spin.
Here, we'll dive into some of the latest buzz as the MLB offseason rolls on.
Yankees, Mariners Interested in Bryan Reynolds
While it remains unclear how active the trade market will be until the new CBA is finalized, one can reasonably expect a few deals to be made.
One player who is drawing interest appears to be Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Pirates aren't eager to move Reynolds, but they would potentially have takers.
"All-Star CF Bryan Reynolds is drawing significant interest in the trade market, with the Yankees and Mariners among potential suitors, but the team feels no pressure to move him," Morosi tweeted. "He won't be a free agent until after 2025, and an extension remains possible.'
Reynolds, who made his first All-Star appearance this season, finished the year with a .302 batting average and 24 home runs. As Morosi noted, Pittsburgh can retain Reynolds for the next three seasons via arbitration years.
Don't expect the Pirates to pull the trigger on a Reynolds trade barring a very significant offer.
Yankees Eying Shortstops, Willing to Exceed Luxury-Tax Threshold
Reynolds is far from the only player the Yankees are targeting this offseason. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, New York is willing to spend big to acquire a new shortstop.
"Yankees are talking to the 5 big shortstops and are willing to exceed the luxury tax threshold (whatever that may be)," Heyman tweeted. "However, unlike in the days of the Boss, there appear to be some limits."
The "big five" at the position in free agency appear to be Trevor Story, Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Javier Baez and Marcus Semien.
While the Yankees may not have a preferred target from the group, they do appear intent on landing at least one of them.
"After conversations at the GM meetings the last couple of days, some evaluators in the industry believe that the Yankees' pursuit of a shortstop will be focused on the elite free agents," ESPN's Buster Olney tweeted.
Late this past season, the Yankees moved shortstop Gleyber Torres to second base.
Mets Still Hoping to Land David Stearns
The New York Mets are still looking for front-office executives. Team president Sandy Alderson stated at this week's general-manager meetings that the Mets are no longer seeking a president of baseball operations—but their vacancy at general manager remains.
Several candidates have been linked to New York this offseason, including Boston Red Sox executive vice president and assistant general manager Raquel Ferreira, Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns and former Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler.
According to Tim Britton, Britt Ghiroli and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Stearns remains the long-term target:
"While the Mets are moving closer to naming their next general manager, New York has bigger plans for its head of baseball operations. Sources say the Mets’ primary target remains Milwaukee president of baseball operations David Stearns, even if they have to wait another season to land him."
New York may hire Eppler or another candidate in the coming days—Ferreira has already declined a formal interview. However, the Mets appear willing to wait on Stearns to fill the president role.