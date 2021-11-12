USMNT vs. Mexico: World Cup Qualifying Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Eric Gay/Associated Press

One of the most intense rivalries in men's international soccer opens up a new chapter on Friday night in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The United States men's national team and Mexico will do battle in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying with first place on the line.

Gregg Berhalter's USMNT got the better of El Tri in the summer, as it earned victories in the CONCACAF Nations League final and the CONCACAF Gold Cup title match.

Since then, Mexico has established itself as the team to beat after reeling off 14 points from the first six World Cup qualifying matches.

The USMNT went through some rough patches during its first six matches of qualifying, but it emerged with 11 points and is on track to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Friday's match at TQL Stadium will not feature the full-strength rosters of either nation. Mexico is dealing with issues at center back, and Christian Pulisic will play a role off the bench for the Americans.

USMNT vs. Mexico Info

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Date: Friday, November 12

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN app or ESPN.com

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): USMNT (+180; bet $100 to win $180): Mexico (+160); Draw (+200)

Preview

The USMNT should come into Friday with a decent amount of confidence that it can beat Mexico for the third time in five months.

The Americans conquered El Tri to win a pair of trophies this summer. Both matches were won in extra time.

Just 90 minutes of soccer will be played in Cincinnati, and it could go a long way in determining which side finishes on top of the eight-team World Cup qualifying group.

Mexico has not lost in the "Octagonal" round yet. El Tri is 4-0-2 with a goal differential of plus-seven. That mark will be put to the test without its top center-back options.

Nestor Araujo is suspended, Cesar Montes is hurt and Hector Moreno is a game-time decision, per Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino.

The USMNT should look to exploit Mexico's inexperience at the back, even if Moreno is fit to play, in order to create early chances.

Although the Americans have nine goals in qualifying, they have gone through some struggles at the forward position.

Eighteen-year-old Ricardo Pepi has emerged as the team's biggest threat up top, but he does not have much support behind him on the depth chart.

Berhalter selected Pepi and his FC Dallas teammate Jesus Ferreira as the only true strikers on the roster for the games against Mexico and Jamaica.

There are countless other playmakers who will be on the field, like Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, but the Americans lack depth at the goal-scoring position.

The USMNT has Pulisic on its roster, but the Chelsea star will not start Friday's match. Berhalter also confirmed that Zack Steffen will start over Matt Turner in goal. Steffen and Turner have split the No. 1 goalkeeper job in 2021.

The other weak part of the American squad comes in defense. FC Barcelona's Sergino Dest did not make the November roster because of an injury issue.

Berhalter can call on the experienced DeAndre Yedlin or Reggie Cannon at right back. The USMNT boss could also take a risk and start Joe Scally, an 18-year-old who has impressed at Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

Regardless of who starts on the defensive flanks, they will be forced to contain a dangerous Mexico attack, led by Raul Jimenez and Jesus "Tecatito" Corona.

Mexico has an abundance of forward depth with Hirving Lozano, Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martin also on the roster.

Mexico should be favored despite its two big losses to the USMNT this summer, and it has a chance to reinforce its control on the region with a win.

An American victory would put the USMNT in great position to qualify with seven matches left, while a draw would help both sides gain more separation from Canada and Panama.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.