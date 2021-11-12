NBA Power Rankings: Stephen Curry and the Warriors Are Officially Back

0 of 30

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

We've heard over and over that basketball is a game of runs. In 2021-22, the NBA feels like it's in the middle of a season of runs.

Some teams, like the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, started cold but have since rattled off impressive runs. We've seen the opposite from others, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets, to name a few.

And then there are the Golden State Warriors. After two years outside the title contention picture, they're officially back, even before Klay Thompson's return. The Warriors being the constant almost feels like a return to normal, though they're certainly prone to twists and turns too.

At the moment, it's not hard to locate them in the power rankings, but the other 29 spots are as difficult to nail down as all of this season's winning and losing streaks (good and bad).