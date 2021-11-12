B/R Exclusive: AEW's CM Punk on Eddie Kingston, Promo Advice, Marvel and More

4 of 7

Since his debut with AEW, Punk has had five matches. His opponents have spanned a spectrum of people from the bottom to the top of the card.

For the Chicago native, facing people at every level is vital for what the company is trying to accomplish.

"I think it's important. I think AEW as a whole has a bit of an uphill battle to kind of tell the stories we want to tell," Punk said. "I think the majority of people currently watching wrestling have been fed the same thing for 20-25 years so that when they see something different, they automatically don't understand it, don't like it, or try to dissect it.

"There are a million different styles of pro wrestling, there are a million different booking philosophies, and I'm just kind of doing what I want to do. You can't really look at the whole picture until you know we're done telling the story.

"I can’t tell you when we're going to be done telling the story. Stuff does change, we come up with stuff on the fly, some stuff is planned. There are a lot of moving parts, but I just think it's a different way to do stuff and that doesn't necessarily mean it's bad or wrong.

"And honestly, this is all meant for me to kind of have fun with, so as long as I'm having fun and I'm doing what I want to do, I don't listen to the criticism, I can understand the criticism because we're not doing what people are used to what they've seen for 20 years, but we're moving in the right direction and at the pace we want to go."

Being in the ring with some of AEW's young stars and getting to watch them up close has given Punk a chance to get a glimpse at who could be important to the future of the business.

"I think Dante Martin is a name that pops up if you ask me who is impressive," he said. "I mean, this is a guy who reminds me of the first time I saw Rey Mysterio in around 1995. Powerhouse Hobbs is a guy who I think is impressive. These are two guys who I think are the future. Darby Allin is a big one. He's just scratching the surface of what he's going to wind up meaning to the company."