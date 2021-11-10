Preview and Predictions for MLB's Star-Studded Free-Agent Shortstop Market

0 of 8

How the dominoes fall on a loaded free-agent shortstop class is sure to be one of the biggest storylines of the 2021-22 MLB offseason.

Carlos Correa and Corey Seager are the headliners of free agency this winter, but they are far from the only impact players searching for new contracts, with former All-Stars Javier Baez and Trevor Story also looking for new homes, as well as shortstop-turned-second baseman Marcus Semien.

Veterans Andrelton Simmons, Jose Iglesias and Freddy Galvis round out this year's shortstop class, and each of those players is also a candidate for an MLB deal, even if it's of the one-year variety.

Ahead we've predicted what order those players will sign, where they'll land and what their next contracts will look like.

Off we go!