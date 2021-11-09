MLB Free Agents 2021: Rumors, Predictions for Freeman, Correa, More

1 of 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Astros took their first swing at keeping star shortstop Carlos Correa in Houston, but they'll likely need to go a lot harder to actually get a deal done.

The offer, as Fox 26's Mark Berman relayed, was a five-year pact worth $160 million.

Unless teams are terrified of Correa's injury history, that might not even be half of what he gets. He earned his second All-Star selection and first Gold Glove honor this season, while hitting .279 with 26 home runs, 92 RBI and 104 runs scored.

The 27-year-old is a premium talent at a premium position in the heart of his prime. He can probably name his price, perhaps from the Detroit Tigers. They are coached by his former manager, A.J. Hinch, have a glaring hole at shortstop and might be ready to accelerate their rebuild with a slew of high-level prospects at or near the major league level.

Prediction: Correa signs a 10-year, $310 million deal with the Tigers.