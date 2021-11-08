3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 9 Loss

0 of 3

John Munson/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders came out of the bye week and laid an egg against the New York Giants on Sunday. There's no getting around that. Yes, the Giants deserve credit for notching the 23-16 win, but with two weeks to prepare, Las Vegas should not have been as sloppy as it was.

It's been a trying season for the Raiders, and traveling to the East Coast never makes for an easy experience. However, this was a game Las Vegas could and should have won, and needed to win to keep pace in the AFC West.

As is the case in the AFC North, all four teams in Las Vegas' division sport a winning record. Next week, the Raiders have a pivotal matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, who have found some semblance of a defense—and knocked off the Giants last week, for those keeping track of common-opponent tiebreakers.

The Raiders still look and feel like a playoff team, but Sunday's loss complicates their bid for the AFC West crown. Here's what else we learned during Las Vegas' Week 9 performance.