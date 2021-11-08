Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 9 Results

2 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Sunday's clash between the Texans and Miami Dolphins was going to decide which team would compete with the Lions for the No. 1 overall pick.

In Miami's case, it would have been losing to help out the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dolphins did not move much in the draft order at No. 3, but they earned a win that likely takes them out of top-pick contention.

Houston's loss put it at No. 2 in the projected draft order behind the Lions, who were on a bye in Week 9.

The Texans confirmed their spot among the worst in the NFL with another putrid offensive performance. Houston has finished with a single-digit point total in three of its last four games.

Tyrod Taylor's return did not help the offense much. The Texans gained 272 total yards, and they failed to the find the end zone despite having a handful of red-zone opportunities.

Houston now gets to sit back and watch the action unfold in Week 10. After its bye, Houston visits the Tennessee Titans.

The Texans will play in another No. 1 pick elimination game of sorts in Week 12, when they host the New York Jets. A similar situation pops up in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who the Texans beat in Week 1.

As for Detroit, it returns to the field to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 before a road trip to Cleveland in Week 11.

Neither team has a clear path to victory, but Houston has more chances to win on its schedule with the Jaguars and Jets ahead.

Detroit's next best chance to win could be on Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears. The Lions also visit the Denver Broncos in Week 14, but outside of that, they have a tough finish to the season.