MLB Rumors: Contract Buzz on Kyle Schwarber, Craig Kimbrel and Raisel Iglesias

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Versatile Kyle Schwarber has declined a mutual option with the Boston Red Sox and is officially a free agent.

Schwarber joined the Red Sox in July at the trade deadline and helped fuel the team's postseason success, knocking in three home runs and six RBI over 11 games. The 28-year-old was on his way to his most successful season to date, including an All-Star appearance with the Washington Nationals on the strength of 16 home runs in the month of June alone, before a hamstring injury sidelined him.

He would have had the opportunity to slide into the DH role for the team, but the player currently in that position, J.D. Martinez, opted to remain with the team.

Schwarber would have made $11.5 million had he accepted the offer but will now test the free-agent market.

Do not be surprised if Schwarber winds up back in Boston, though, as he made his openness to return to the team apparent in October, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. He cited the team's acceptance of him when he joined them at the deadline, despite his injury, as a reason.

A fully healthy Schwarber would be another power hitter to a Red Sox lineup looking to replicate and improve upon this year's postseason success. His bat, coupled with Martinez, Rafael Devers, Hunter Renfroe and Xander Bogaerts, would make for an offensive arsenal that would be problematic for even the best bullpens in the American League.

With the arrival of the universal DH in 2022, though, Schwarber will find a healthy market for his services from both AL and NL squads. It will be up to the Red Sox to decide just how much they want to bring back a guy whose ALCS Game 3 grand slam was one of the team's postseason highlights.