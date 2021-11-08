MLB Rumors: Contract Buzz on Kyle Schwarber, Craig Kimbrel and Raisel Iglesias

MLB Rumors: Contract Buzz on Kyle Schwarber, Craig Kimbrel and Raisel IglesiasNovember 8, 2021
Free agency in Major League Baseball is underway, with numerous players figuring to take their talents elsewhere following declined options and qualifying offers or, in some cases, the absence of said offers.
For infielder/outfielder Kyle Schwarber and reliever Raisel Iglesias, the coming year may very well be spent in a new city with a different team's logo plastered on their chest. Future Hall of Famer Craig Kimbrel has not quite been given that clarity as the White Sox exercised his option, with no clear indication of exactly what the club's plans with him are at this point.
With teams wheeling and dealing for players in hopes of improving upon the season that was, dive deeper into those three players and what the offseason may look like for them with this look at these MLB rumors.
Kyle Schwarber Declines Mutual Option, Enters Free Agency
Versatile Kyle Schwarber has declined a mutual option with the Boston Red Sox and is officially a free agent.
Schwarber joined the Red Sox in July at the trade deadline and helped fuel the team's postseason success, knocking in three home runs and six RBI over 11 games. The 28-year-old was on his way to his most successful season to date, including an All-Star appearance with the Washington Nationals on the strength of 16 home runs in the month of June alone, before a hamstring injury sidelined him.
He would have had the opportunity to slide into the DH role for the team, but the player currently in that position, J.D. Martinez, opted to remain with the team.
Schwarber would have made $11.5 million had he accepted the offer but will now test the free-agent market.
Do not be surprised if Schwarber winds up back in Boston, though, as he made his openness to return to the team apparent in October, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. He cited the team's acceptance of him when he joined them at the deadline, despite his injury, as a reason.
A fully healthy Schwarber would be another power hitter to a Red Sox lineup looking to replicate and improve upon this year's postseason success. His bat, coupled with Martinez, Rafael Devers, Hunter Renfroe and Xander Bogaerts, would make for an offensive arsenal that would be problematic for even the best bullpens in the American League.
With the arrival of the universal DH in 2022, though, Schwarber will find a healthy market for his services from both AL and NL squads. It will be up to the Red Sox to decide just how much they want to bring back a guy whose ALCS Game 3 grand slam was one of the team's postseason highlights.
White Sox Pick Up Craig Kimbrel's Option, Possibly Looking to Trade Him
The Chicago White Sox will be exercising their $16 million option on future Hall of Famer Craig Kimbrel, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Kimbrel's acclimation to the White Sox was anything but smooth for the closer. What was a 0.49 ERA with his previous team, the crosstown Cubs, ballooned to 5.09. During that time, he allowed 23 baserunners in just 31 innings of action as a setup man.
Of course, Kimbrel had limited time to actually jell with his new team and teammates, making this offseason a significant one. That is if the White Sox actually plan to hold onto him.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Oct. 13 that the team would pick up the option with the intent of trading Kimbrel during the winter.
With the closer market always hot, there will be a buyer. Oakland, Philadelphia and Cincinnati are just a few of the teams that would almost certainly have to look at the possibility of adding a player of Kimbrel's skill and ability to their roster.
The question is whether the White Sox think they can get what they expected out of the pitcher or if they are willing to deal him elsewhere and get something else in return.
Angels' Raisel Iglesias Receives Massive Qualifying Offer
For five seasons, closer Raisel Iglesias has been one of the premier closers in baseball and the Angels treated him as such Sunday, presenting him an $18.4 million qualifying offer that would "represent a record salary for a reliever should he accept," per Jon Heyman of MLB Network.
"Unlikely he accepts, though, as multiyear deals await one of the game's top closers," Heyman added.
In his 70 innings last season, he recorded 34 saves and 2.57 ERA. Add to that career numbers in strikeout percentage (37.7), walk rate (4.4) and wins above replacement (2.8) and you have a player trending in the direction of a big payday this offseason.
It is interesting to see the Angels place such a vigorous offer to Iglesias now, considering the team made him available at the trade deadline this past July, per Heyman.
Perhaps it was a panic move by a team that saw itself out of the playoff hunt and in hopes of attracting a contender in search of some bullpen help. Maybe the team was just gauging his worth in preparation for this offseason.
Either way, it is difficult to imagine a player being eager to return to a club that floated him out like a pawn in the midst of a career year.
Angels all-world player Shohei Ohtani spoke at the conclusion of the team's 77-85 season about mediocrity and his desire to win, telling reporters: "I really like the team. I love the fans. I love the atmosphere of the team. But, more than that, I want to win. That’s the biggest thing for me. I'll leave it at that."
The enormity of the qualifying offer was a nice start for the club, but not following up and doing whatever you can to retain one of the elite relievers in baseball will not give your star player the best impression that you are doing everything in your power to field the best team.