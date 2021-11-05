MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Noah Syndergaard, Mets' Front-Office Search and More

MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Noah Syndergaard, Mets' Front-Office Search and MoreNovember 5, 2021
The World Series ended on Tuesday, which means we have officially turned the page on the 2021 MLB season. Congratulations are in order for the Atlanta Braves, who now join the rest of Major League Baseball in trying to chase a championship in 2022.
As one might expect, there has been no shortage of activity in the rumor mill as the offseason gets underway. Front-office searches continue. Players and teams are beginning to exercise and decline options as the official start of free agency (November 7) draws near.
Boston Red Sox outfield Kyle Schwarber, for example, officially declined his mutual option Friday morning.
Here, we'll dive into the latest buzz as the MLB offseason marches on.
Mets Likely to Extend Qualifying Offer to Noah Syndergaard
New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is a quality starter, a one-time All-Star (2018) and won't turn 30 until next August. Though he had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and started just two games this past season, he will likely be on several teams' radar if he hits the open market.
According to Andy Martino of SNY, however, New York is likely to extend qualifying offers to both Syndergaard and outfielder Michael Conforto.
"The Mets have not made final decisions on qualifying offers, but are leaning toward making those offers to Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard, according to a person with direct knowledge of the team's thinking," Martino wrote.
Syndergaard's situation is particularly difficult because of the injury. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the qualifying offer would cost New York $18.4 million in 2022. If Syndergaard can't get back to pre-injury form, he isn't likely to be worth that.
For now, though, the Mets are eager to keep Syndergaard in the fold.
"The Mets could negotiate a lower deal with Syndergaard. But given the team’s need for pitching and Syndergaard’s stated desire to stay, the lean as of today is to simply make the qualifying offer," Martino wrote.
New York has until 5 p.m. on Sunday to decide whether or not to extend the offer.
Raquel Ferreira Won't Interview for Mets Opening
The Mets are still trying to find a new president of baseball operations and a new general manager. One person who has been on the team's radar is Boston Red Sox executive vice president and assistant general manager Raquel Ferreira.
According to Ken Davidoff, Joel Sherman and Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets were looking to have exploratory talks with Ferreira but not an official interview.
"It's believed that the talk will be more of a 'Get to know you' session, in which both sides will determine whether they want to take this idea any further."
It now appears that Ferreira won't take an official interview for the opening either. According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Ferreira did talk to the Mets but won't take the process any further.
"Red Sox executive vice president and assistant GM Raquel Ferreira talked with Mets officials in recent days about their GM search, according to multiple major league sources," Speier wrote. "After doing so, she decided the position was not a fit at this time, and she will not interview for the position."
New York now must turn its attention to other candidates. Per Martino, the Mets have interviewed Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler, who remains "under consideration.
Red Sox Could Target Shortstops, Not Looking to Replace Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox have a franchise cornerstone in shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The three-time All-Star has helped deliver two World Series wins and had 23 home runs with an on-base percentage of .370 this past season.
According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, however, Boston could still be a surprise buyer on the shortstop market this offseason:
"The Red Sox will focus on improving their bullpen, and still have to figure out what they want to do at second base. They also could be a sleeper in the shortstop market, according to my sources. Don’t get me wrong, they love Xander Bogaerts. The thinking is they could sign a shortstop and move him to second base, or perhaps even consider moving Bogaerts there. The Red Sox want to continue to build for the long term but intend to contend again next year. Their eyes are on both the present and the future."
Bogaerts is 29 years old, and while he should still have plenty of quality ball ahead of him, it could make sense to start developing his successor. If the Red Sox do target another shortstop, expect them to eye younger players who can be around long-term.
By moving either the new addition or Bogaerts to second, Boston could get the best of both worlds—keeping Bogaerts as a critical piece of the offensive lineup while having a solid backup/future plan at shortstop.