MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Noah Syndergaard, Mets' Front-Office Search and More

Ben Margot/Associated Press

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is a quality starter, a one-time All-Star (2018) and won't turn 30 until next August. Though he had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and started just two games this past season, he will likely be on several teams' radar if he hits the open market.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, however, New York is likely to extend qualifying offers to both Syndergaard and outfielder Michael Conforto.

"The Mets have not made final decisions on qualifying offers, but are leaning toward making those offers to Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard, according to a person with direct knowledge of the team's thinking," Martino wrote.

Syndergaard's situation is particularly difficult because of the injury. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the qualifying offer would cost New York $18.4 million in 2022. If Syndergaard can't get back to pre-injury form, he isn't likely to be worth that.

For now, though, the Mets are eager to keep Syndergaard in the fold.

"The Mets could negotiate a lower deal with Syndergaard. But given the team’s need for pitching and Syndergaard’s stated desire to stay, the lean as of today is to simply make the qualifying offer," Martino wrote.

New York has until 5 p.m. on Sunday to decide whether or not to extend the offer.