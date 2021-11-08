B/R Roundtable Picks MVP, Cy Young, ROY and More MLB Awards for 2021 Season

2 of 10

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Joel: In my eyes, NL MVP is a three-man race between Bryce Harper, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. I listed them alphabetically on purpose so as not to tip my hand. Who ya go?

Zach: Geez, the NL MVP race this year is some kind of Rorschach test. The shape I see looks vaguely like...well, like Bryce Harper.



I'm basically ignoring WAR here, since he only ranked ninth just among NL position players at 5.9. But he did lead MLB in slugging and OPS, which was no easy task this year. He also led the National League in WPA, though the best measure of his clutchness is more specific. As the Phillies were pushing for a playoff spot, he slashed .342/.481/.740 with 20 homers over his last 67 games. The word "hot" doesn't even cut it there. Please tell me you're not also picking Harper. Or maybe do. Whatever.

Joel: I've gone back and forth but have ultimately landed on Juan Soto as my NL MVP.

If the Phillies or San Diego Padres had made the playoffs, it would have been an easy tiebreaker for Harper and Tatis, but since all three guys were on the outside looking in this October, it all comes down to the numbers.

I simply can't unsee that .348/.525/.639 line that Soto posted after the All-Star break. A .525 on-base percentage is peak Barry Bonds territory, and it was a pretty large sample size of 322 plate appearances. He led the NL with 7.0 WAR, and he did it all with an inferior supporting cast relative to the other two. I think he was the most important to his team's success...what little of it there was amid a 65-97 campaign.

So we're in agreement on AL MVP and split on NL MVP. On to the pitchers?

Zach: If this were one of those played out debate shows, I'd reject your stance and double down on mine just to create some drama. But I don't really have any quarrel with Soto as the NL MVP, especially not after you made such a good case. Yes, on to the pitchers.