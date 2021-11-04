Ranking the Chances for Every MLB Team to Land Carlos Correa in Free Agency

0 of 30

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

With the Astros eliminated by the Braves in Game 6 of the World Series, it could be the last time Carlos Correa is seen in the only uniform he's ever worn.

Free agency awaits the 27-year-old shortstop, who is the youngest in what could be a crowded class of players available at the position.

Correa would help any team, but only a small group is really in play to land him. The incumbent Astros are among them, but who is the favorite?

The answer is what we set to accomplish here, by ranking every team's chances of landing the All-Star shortstop.

Let's get started.