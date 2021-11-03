MLB Rumors: Latest on Dusty Baker, Astros, Mets' Front-Office Search and MoreNovember 3, 2021
MLB Rumors: Latest on Dusty Baker, Astros, Mets' Front-Office Search and More
The 2021 Major League Baseball season ended on Tuesday, as the Atlanta Braves capped the World Series with a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros.
The Braves, who fell just short in the NLCS last season, won their first championship since 1995. The Astros, meanwhile, look to regroup after losing their second World Series in three years.
The rest of the baseball world is looking at the offseason, which officially began today—free agency will fully open on November 7. Many teams are already making decisions on their own players and potential offseason targets. Others are still trying to fill vacancies in the front office.
Here, we'll dive into some of the latest offseason buzz, beginning with what's next for Houston.
Astros Expected to Re-Sign Dusty Baker
Astros manager Dusty Baker is 72 years old and at the end of a two-year contract. When the final out was recorded Tuesday evening, it was fair to wonder if he would have a future in Houston—though Baker did not hint at retirement.
"I still have some unfinished business. I love these guys over here," Baker said, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.
It's looking like Baker will indeed be back for another run. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported early Wednesday morning that Astros team owner Jim Crane planned to sit down with Baker to "iron out" a new one- or two-year contract.
By Wednesday afternoon, Nightengale sounded even more confident that Baker will be back next season.
"Dusty Baker will be back, and sign a contract for 2022 in the next 48 hours," he tweeted.
Pitching coach Brent Strom, however, will not. According to Nightengale, Strom will retire, while pitcher Zack Greinke plans to also leave the Astros and pursue other opportunities in the National League.
The Astros will have a few pieces to replace as they look to reload in the offseason. However, it appears that replacing Baker won't be on the to-do list.
Mets Considering Billy Eppler for Front-Office Vacancy
While the Astros are working to put the finishing touches on a deal with Baker, the New York Mets are trying to find a new president of baseball operations and a new general manager.
According to SNY's Andy Martino, former Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler is the latest to interview for New York's front office.
"The Mets have interviewed Billy Eppler for their exec vacancy and he remains under consideration, sources tell SNY," Martino tweeted.
Eppler joined the Angels in 2015 and was let go following the 2020 season. Before that, he spent three years as the assistant general manager of the New York Yankees.
The Mets have shown interest in Boston Red Sox executive vice president and assistant general manager Raquel Ferreira. According to Ken Davidoff, Joel Sherman and Mike Puma of the New York Post, however, Ferreira may not be taking a formal interview:
"It's believed that the talk will be more of a 'Get to know you' session, in which both sides will determine whether they want to take this idea any further."
Per Martino, the Mets have also sought permission to interview Baltimore Orioles executive Sig Mejdal but have yet to receive permission.
Jon Gray Not Happy with Rockies' Offer
Colorado Rockies pitcher Jon Gray has reached free agency, though he was reportedly interested in a return. According to The Athletic's Nick Groke and Eno Sarris, Gray was unhappy with Colorado's long-term offer.
"Despite a full season of exclusive bargaining, the Rockies waited until their final homestand to offer Gray a contract extension, a three-year deal in the range of $35 million to $40 million, a source said. A contract with an average annual value of about $12.5 million would put him on the lower end of similar recent free-agent pitchers. So Gray turned down that offer and will become a free agent."
Gray went just 8-12 this season but with a respectable ERA of 4.59. He also has a winning record in the majors (53-49). The Rockies have been interested in retaining him throughout the season.
"Our objective is to make Jon a Rocky," general manager Bill Schmidt said in July, per Groke and Sarris.
It may now require Gray accepting a qualifying offer to keep him in the fold for another season, though negotiations aren't over just yet.
According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Schmidt admits that the Rockies are "discussing" an extension beyond the 2022 qualifying offer.