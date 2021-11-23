WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 23

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 23November 24, 2021
Carmelo Hayes has made a clear statement since the arrival of WWE NXT 2.0. He is the A Champion. He is the main event, and he had a chance to prove against both Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne on the November 23 edition of NXT.
While the triple threat was sure to get the featured spotlight for NXT 2.0, multiple other big matches were promised as the past clashed with the future of NXT.
NXT women's champion Mandy Rose fought Cora Jade in a non-title clash ahead of NXT WarGames. Grayson Waller challenged NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa to a non-title match, looking to make a sure statement.
With Zoey Stark sidelined, only two teams were ready to step up to Toxic Attraction to challenge for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter would fight Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta with a future title opportunity looming.
With NXT WarGames so close, this was a huge night to build toward the first big event of the NXT 2.0 era.
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller
Grayson Waller interrupted the opener to talk up his own star power. He told the crowd he did not care about their reactions because he was a talent soon to be at the level of The Rock, John Cena and Roman Reigns.
Tommaso Ciampa shut up Waller at the bell, kneeing him into the corner. The young star tried to come back but got thrown over the announce table for his trouble. The Blackheart got a little too comfortable though, and his opponent took advantage.
The two battled back and forth until they reached the top rope, ending in a Ciampa Air Raid Crash off the second rope for a nearfall. Ciampa nearly caught Waller with a Fairy Tale Ending, who turned it around and hit a second-rope springboard elbow drop for two.
Waller hit a somersault plancha but rolled right into a Willow's Bell and Fairy Tale Ending for the win.
Result
Ciampa def. Waller by pinfall.
Grade
A-
Analysis
The heel turn of Waller has barely had a chance to breathe, and he is already going after the NXT champion. While this story would have been more impactful with a slow build, Waller is so much better as the cocky heel.
He looked great working with Ciampa. The whole match worked from The Blackheart beating him down early to his furious comeback. He looked like he could hang with the champion, even though he was never truly close to victory.
The Blackheart is one of the best in the business right now. He is helping build the present and future of NXT with performances like this.
Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson Agree to a Hair vs. Hair Match
LA Knight mocked Grayson Waller for his loss in the opener. Joe Gacy took offense to his negative language, challenging him to settle their differences in the ring.
Cameron Grimes came out, broken and emotional. He explained that he kept his hair long as a reminder of his hard upbringing. Duke Hudson mocked his pain. Grimes and Hudson agreed to a hair vs. hair match at NXT WarGames.
Pete Dunne talked himself up, promising to win the NXT North American Championship. Andre Chase used an angry Grimes backstage as an example to his students that you should not ever make decisions in anger.
Grade
A
Analysis
Grimes' transformation has absolutely improved his presentation, and he sold the change beautifully. His emotional explanation for what his hair meant to him made clear that Hudson had truly taken something special from him.
Hudson has worked well with Grimes and should have a great match at WarGames. This is his biggest opportunity to prove himself. Perhaps shaving his head will even help him find the edge he needs.
Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta
NXT aired a vignette for Tiffany Stratton, a privileged blonde woman that would use her family's fortune to take over the brand. Indi Hartwell was clearly distracted by Dexter Lumis' recent injury, explaining that he would be out injured for a month.
This led into the match where Persia Pirotta was struggling to get Hartwell in the fight. When Indi tagged in, she hit Kayden Carter with a sidewalk slam but could not capitalize. Carter elevated Kacy Catanzaro for a diving splash to take the win.
Result
Catanzaro and Carter def. Hartwell and Pirotta by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was not much of a match, but the story made sense. Hartwell was not prepared for this match, and she cost her team on the rise a win. Since Pirotta thought she could win alone and did so last week, she is going to start questioning if her friend is holding her back.
This also kept Catanzaro and Carter in title contention where they deserved to be in a limited tag team division. The two remain the most competitive team in that division, just waiting to earn the title run they deserve.
Santos Escobar vs. Malik Blade
Following a video package to hype his return, Santos Escobar made quick work of Malik Blade. He threw him around and hit running knees in the corner. It set up the Phantom Driver for the victory.
Elektra Lopez made clear that Xyon Quinn got what was coming to him after saying "no" to Legado del Fantasma. Joaquin Wilde talked up the potential for him and Raul Mendoza to become the NXT tag team champions.
This brought out Kyle O'Reilly and Von Wagner, who wanted the title shot. Imperium mocked both teams, telling them to settle who would challenge them before WarGames.
Result
Escobar def. Blade by pinfall.
Grade
D+
Analysis
Escobar always looks good in the ring, and the squash served its purpose in reintroducing The Emperor. However, the story quickly moved from Escobar alone to Legado del Fantasma as a unit.
The tag team segment that followed felt far too similar to last week's segment that led to Carmelo Hayes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne. It was almost a surprise that Imperium did not just challenge both teams to a triple threat.
NXT is supposed to be a fresh part of WWE. There is no excuse for repeating segments this early in the NXT 2.0 run.