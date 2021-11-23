WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 23

1 of 4

Grayson Waller interrupted the opener to talk up his own star power. He told the crowd he did not care about their reactions because he was a talent soon to be at the level of The Rock, John Cena and Roman Reigns.

Tommaso Ciampa shut up Waller at the bell, kneeing him into the corner. The young star tried to come back but got thrown over the announce table for his trouble. The Blackheart got a little too comfortable though, and his opponent took advantage.

The two battled back and forth until they reached the top rope, ending in a Ciampa Air Raid Crash off the second rope for a nearfall. Ciampa nearly caught Waller with a Fairy Tale Ending, who turned it around and hit a second-rope springboard elbow drop for two.

Waller hit a somersault plancha but rolled right into a Willow's Bell and Fairy Tale Ending for the win.

Result

Ciampa def. Waller by pinfall.

Grade

A-

Analysis

The heel turn of Waller has barely had a chance to breathe, and he is already going after the NXT champion. While this story would have been more impactful with a slow build, Waller is so much better as the cocky heel.

He looked great working with Ciampa. The whole match worked from The Blackheart beating him down early to his furious comeback. He looked like he could hang with the champion, even though he was never truly close to victory.

The Blackheart is one of the best in the business right now. He is helping build the present and future of NXT with performances like this.