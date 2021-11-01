World Series 2021: Latest Odds, Important Stats for Braves vs. Astros

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The core figures of the Houston Astros' 2017 World Series title run who are still on the roster made a massive impact on the 2021 World Series on Sunday night.

Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa combined for five hits and three RBI in Houston's Game 5 win over Atlanta.

Houston kept the series alive thanks to its experienced bats and an impressive bullpen performance. The Astros relievers limited Atlanta to one run after Adam Duvall's first-inning grand slam.

Atlanta is still the odds-on favorite to win the World Series, but Houston gave itself a chance to rally back on home soil with its Game 5 victory.

World Series Odds

Game 6 Moneyline: Houston -125 (bet $125 to win $100); Atlanta +105 (bet $100 to win $105)

Series Price: Atlanta -220; Houston +190

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Important Stats

Houston's 12 Hits in Game 5

Houston's bats came alive against Atlanta's bullpen in Game 5.

The Astros scored 11 runs in their first four games and almost matched that output Sunday night, plating nine runs off 12 hits.

Correa paid off his move up to the No. 3 spot in the batting order, as he delivered three hits. Yuli Gurriel also produced a trio of hits in his elevated role in the order.

Bregman only had one hit out of the No. 7 spot, but it was an important one to get the Astros back in the game and boost his confidence a bit. He delivered an RBI double that drove in Gurriel in the second. That run ignited the comeback that put the American League champion in the lead in the fifth inning.

The third baseman is still 2-for-18 in the World Series, but his RBI double in Game 5 could help with his approach at the plate in Game 6 and in a potential Game 7.

After Sunday, Houston has five hitters with five more or hits in the series. Atlanta has the same number of players with that total.

Austin Riley's 3-Hit Game 5

Austin Riley has the most hits of any player in the series.

The Atlanta third baseman boosted his total by going 3-for-4 with a double in Game 5.

Riley's efforts did not help Atlanta come back from Houston's offensive surge, but it is a positive sign for an Atlanta order that could take advantage of the Astros' starters at Minute Maid Park. He has yet to hit a home run, but he has three doubles and a trio of RBI. If he reaches with an extra-base hit in Houston, it could set up Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall or Travis d'Arnaud for a game-changing hit.

The 24-year-old could also use an extra-base hit to drive in Eddie Rosario, Freddie Freeman or Ozzie Albies. The members of that trio combined for 13 hits.

Atlanta Carries Slightly Better Staff ERA

Despite giving up nine runs Sunday, Atlanta enters Game 6 with a slightly better staff ERA than Houston.

The NL champion has a 3.68 ERA compared to the 3.77 ERA mark the Astros produced through five games.

Atlanta saved Luke Jackson, Will Smith and Tyler Matzek for the remaining games in Houston by not using them while down in the latter stages of Game 5. Jackson and Smith both have 0.00 ERAs.

Phil Maton and Ryan Pressly have zeroes in their ERA columns out of the Houston bullpen. Maton is one of two relievers to pitch four games in the series.

Atlanta's staff ERA could go down further if Max Fried turns in a solid start in Game 6. Fried has a 10.80 ERA after he conceded six earned runs in his Game 2 start. He gave up two earned runs in his first 12 innings of work this postseason but has let up 11 earned runs in his past two appearances.

Luis Garcia seems like he will be Houston's Game 6 starter. Dusty Baker used Game 2 starter Jose Urquidy in relief Sunday. Garcia walked four batters, conceded three hits and gave up an earned run in 3.2 innings in Game 3.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.

