2022 NBA Draft Big Board: Ranking This Season's Top 50 Prospects

30. Hunter Sallis (Gonzaga, PG/SG, Freshman)

Sallis going in the 2022 first round will require persuasive flashes and an NBA team willing to buy them as true indicators. He won't have a ton of usage or on-ball reps to create and put up numbers, but his 6'5" size, athleticism and combo versatility to handle and make shots will keep scouts interested despite pedestrian production.

29. Nolan Hickman (Gonzaga, PG, Freshman)

Playing on a loaded Gonzaga team with an established, veteran point guard in Andrew Nembhard, Hickman may be more of a 2023 draft prospect. But long term, NBA scouts should still see an appealing ball-handling prospect given his slick passing, shooting and finishing craft.

28. Nikola Jovic (Mega Bemax, SF, 2003)

Named to the All-Tournament team at U19 World Cup, Jovic demonstrated unique guard and wing skills for a 6'10" forward. He's off to a slower start in the Adriatic League, and his athletic limitations raise questions about what will translate to the NBA. But his scoring versatility at his size is an obvious draw.

27. Mark Williams (Duke, C, Sophomore)

Williams closed strong last season, and he should look more capable of scoring in the half court, outside of just finishing lobs and putbacks. A 7'7" wingspan around the rim will always be the main draw for Williams, but sharper post moves and mid-range touch could raise his perceived ceiling.

26. Andre Curbelo (Illinois, PG, Sophomore)

Curbelo must show shooting improvement, but he could be the draft's most exciting playmaker. After averaging per-40 minute numbers of 16.9 points, 7.7 assists and 7.4 rebounds in a more limited role, he's expected to run the offense with Ayo Dosunmu gone.

25. Matthew Mayer (Baylor, SF/PF, Junior)

Versatility should earn Mayer a spot on boards, assuming he builds on last season's flashes of three-point shooting, pull-ups, pick-and-roll play, off-ball buckets and passing IQ. With Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler gone, and 4-star freshman Langston Love out for the season, Mayer should be looking at a huge uptick in minutes and shots.

24. Ousmane Dieng (New Zealand Breakers, SG/SF, 2003)

A 6'9" wing with guard skills and shot-making ability, Dieng has been on the NBA draft radar since he was 16 years old. He struggled from the floor last year in France, so scouting eyes will focus on his execution creating and shooting in the NBL.

23. Bryce McGowens (Nebraska, SG/SF, Freshman)

A 6'7" shooter, McGowens could have the NBA wing size, shot-making skills and enough usage to emerge as a one-and-done first-rounder. Scouting eyes will focus on how well he can create or finish in traffic at 179 pounds.

22. Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite, PG/SG, 2003)

Daniels stands out mostly for his 6'6" size, ball-handling for creation, paint scoring/finishing and shot-making potential. But alongside Jaden Hardy, he should have a good opportunity to showcase his combo and playmaking skills, which we saw over the summer at the U19 World Cup (4.6 assists per game).

21. Trevor Keels (Duke, SG/SF, Freshman)

Keels gives off NBA role-player vibes with shooting, passing IQ and feel for the game. He'll be a productive, key contributor to a lineup that has the talent to optimize Keels' versatility and intangibles.