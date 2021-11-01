MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Yankees' Trevor Story Interest, Joe Kelly, More

1 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The New York Yankees will be looking for a shortstop in the offseason and among the available options is Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story. He, along with the Astros' Carlos Correa and Los Angeles Dodger Corey Seager, represent a wealth of talent at that position.

According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch during a Q&A with Talkin' Yanks, members of the Bronx Bombers' front office have soured on Story. He also revealed the team did try to trade for him but was unable to make the deal happen.

No further explanation for why the team has lost interest in Story was provided.

Story blasted 24 home runs in 2021, amassed 75 RBI and had an OPS of .801, per MLB.com.

His home run numbers are most impressive. He is currently tied with Francisco Lindor of the Mets with 158 homers, the fourth most of anyone to play 50-percent of their games at the shortstop position. In 2019, he hit his 100th homer in just his 448th game, crushing a record previously held by Alex Rodriguez (470).

The Rockies do play in a hitter-friendly park, potentially skewing those numbers and leaving doubts about his ability to replicate his success with the bat away from his current stadium, but that is hardly the only reason for his success.

Story is a strong defensive player, was considered for a Golden Glove and is one of the fastest players in the majors at his position.

Story is a complete player and while he may not have the buzz and recognition of AL champion Correa or World Series champion Seager, he will make any team that picks him up very happy.

And, potentially, the Yankees very miserable.