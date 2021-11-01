MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Yankees' Trevor Story Interest, Joe Kelly, MoreNovember 1, 2021
MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Yankees' Trevor Story Interest, Joe Kelly, More
Trevor Story is one of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball but might one of the league's most prestigious franchises have already soured on the idea of adding him to their lineup?
That is the topic of one of the reports surrounding MLB free agents as the season draws to its end and all eyes turn to the off-season.
Find out the latest on the Colorado Rockies star, as well as two veteran players whose options will not be picked up by their current teams.
Have the Yankees Soured on Trevor Story?
The New York Yankees will be looking for a shortstop in the offseason and among the available options is Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story. He, along with the Astros' Carlos Correa and Los Angeles Dodger Corey Seager, represent a wealth of talent at that position.
According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch during a Q&A with Talkin' Yanks, members of the Bronx Bombers' front office have soured on Story. He also revealed the team did try to trade for him but was unable to make the deal happen.
No further explanation for why the team has lost interest in Story was provided.
Story blasted 24 home runs in 2021, amassed 75 RBI and had an OPS of .801, per MLB.com.
His home run numbers are most impressive. He is currently tied with Francisco Lindor of the Mets with 158 homers, the fourth most of anyone to play 50-percent of their games at the shortstop position. In 2019, he hit his 100th homer in just his 448th game, crushing a record previously held by Alex Rodriguez (470).
The Rockies do play in a hitter-friendly park, potentially skewing those numbers and leaving doubts about his ability to replicate his success with the bat away from his current stadium, but that is hardly the only reason for his success.
Story is a strong defensive player, was considered for a Golden Glove and is one of the fastest players in the majors at his position.
Story is a complete player and while he may not have the buzz and recognition of AL champion Correa or World Series champion Seager, he will make any team that picks him up very happy.
And, potentially, the Yankees very miserable.
Seattle to Decline Option on Kyle Seager
Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reported, "Multiple Major League Baseball sources confirmed that [Kyle] Seager received official notification that the Mariners would not exercise his 2022 option in an email from assistant general manager Justin Hollander on Thursday."
For the Mariners, the decision is strictly business-related.
By not exercising Seager's option, the club owes him just $2 million versus the $20 million dollar payout that would come with picking that option up.
A power player, the third basemen tallied a stat line that included 35 homers and 101 RBIs.
At age 33 and with 10 MLB seasons under his belt, Seager is a valuable asset for a team looking to make a splash in the postseason. A contender in need of a slugger at the third base position would benefit exponentially from picking up Seager.
Seattle was trending in the right position toward the end of the season, with playoff aspirations still alive late. It will now have to replace Seager's offensive output and while that may not prove too difficult, the emotional connection between player and city will not be so much.
Nor will negative fan sentiment should Seager head elsewhere and help spark a deep playoff run with another team.
Dodgers to Decline Option on Joe Kelly
"We’re at this little crossroads, where we have a lot of guys who are free agents and a lot of guys that have been building blocks for this franchise for a long time," pitcher Walker Buehler said after the Dodgers' Game 6 loss to Houston. "I hope everyone’s back. But that’s not the reality of the situation, and we’re going to have to build from within, like we always do, and bring some guys back."
Buehler's words proved prophetic.
The biceps strain that resulted in his removal from the NLCS lineup, as well as a lofty $8 million payout, has resulted in the Dodgers choosing not to pick up the right-hander Joe Kelly's option for next season, per Jorge Castillo of The Los Angeles Times (h/t Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors).
Uncertainty surrounding his availability next season, as well as the team's desire to retain other, more pertinent pieces of their lineup, makes the decision slightly easier.
Inconsistency may be the best way to describe Kelly, who can be downright dazzling when he wants but also erratic. In his favor is a 2.86 ERA in 48 appearances at the plate.
Any team looking to pick up Kelly in the offseason will likely wait for a full ETA on his return to the mound as such information is not currently available.