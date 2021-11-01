MLB MVP 2021: Odds Projections and Predictions for AL, NL Races

1 of 2

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Projected Odds: Shohei Ohtani (+100), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+150)

It felt like the two best players in the American League were involved in a nightly duel across time zones to prove who was the better player.

Ohtani finished with 46 home runs, 100 RBI and a .965 OPS. Guerrero hit 48 long balls, drove in 111 runs and recorded a 1.002 OPS.

Although Guerrero had better power numbers, Ohtani could have the edge over the Toronto first baseman because of what he also contributed on the mound.

Ohtani went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA. He struck out 156 batters over 130.1 innings of work in 23 starts for the Angels.

Ohtani's mound mastery and plate power make him one of the most unique MVP candidates to ever exist.

The case in Ohtani's favor gets stronger when you realize he put up his batting numbers without Mike Trout in the lineup for most of the season.

Ohtani had no security around him in the lineup, but he still found a way to terrorize opposing pitchers and put up ridiculous numbers.

Guerrero thrived as the main power source in a loaded Blue Jays lineup. It would not be a surprise to see Toronto second baseman Marcus Semien pop up in third-or-fourth-place spots on some ballots because of his offensive output.

Guerrero deserves a ton of recognition for the numbers he put up, but Ohtani's pitching totals are hard to ignore in the comparison of the two players.

Ohtani is one of the most unique players we have ever seen and he delivered a season for the ages in both aspects of the game.

Prediction: Shohei Ohtani