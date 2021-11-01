Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 8 Results

0 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions took a giant step back in their progression under first-year head coach Dan Campbell on Sunday when they were embarrassed inside their own stadium by the Philadelphia Eagles. And the 44-6 defeat sets in the real possibility of an 0-17 season.

The Lions leave Week 8 as the only winless team in the NFL, and there aren't many spots left on the schedule that could produce victories.

If the Houston Texans had not beaten the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, they would be on winless watch as well. They looked lifeless in the first three quarters against the Los Angeles Rams. Their fourth-quarter comeback made the result look better, but they were outmatched against Matthew Stafford and Co.

Houston's loss moved it into the No. 2 slot in the projected 2022 NFL draft order ahead of the Miami Dolphins, whose pick goes to Philadelphia, and the Jaguars.

Detroit, Houston, Miami and Jacksonville are the main contenders for the No. 1 pick as the only franchises that do not have multiple victories this season.