Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 8 Results

Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 8 ResultsNovember 1, 2021
The Detroit Lions took a giant step back in their progression under first-year head coach Dan Campbell on Sunday when they were embarrassed inside their own stadium by the Philadelphia Eagles. And the 44-6 defeat sets in the real possibility of an 0-17 season.
The Lions leave Week 8 as the only winless team in the NFL, and there aren't many spots left on the schedule that could produce victories.
If the Houston Texans had not beaten the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, they would be on winless watch as well. They looked lifeless in the first three quarters against the Los Angeles Rams. Their fourth-quarter comeback made the result look better, but they were outmatched against Matthew Stafford and Co.
Houston's loss moved it into the No. 2 slot in the projected 2022 NFL draft order ahead of the Miami Dolphins, whose pick goes to Philadelphia, and the Jaguars.
Detroit, Houston, Miami and Jacksonville are the main contenders for the No. 1 pick as the only franchises that do not have multiple victories this season.
Updated 2022 1st-Round Draft Order
1. Detroit (0-8)
2. Houston (1-7)
3. Philadelphia (via Miami - 1-7)
4. Jacksonville (1-6)
5. Washington (2-6)
6. New York Jets (2-5)
7. New York Giants (2-5)
8. Philadelphia (3-5)
9. Philadelphia (via Indianapolis - 3-5)
10. New York Jets (via Seattle - 3-5)
11. New York Giants (via Chicago - 3-5)
12. Atlanta (3-4)
13. Miami (via San Francisco - 3-4)
14. Minnesota (3-4)
15. Kansas City (3-4)
16. New England (4-4)
17. Denver (4-4)
18. Cleveland (4-4)
19. Carolina (4-4)
20. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)
21. Pittsburgh (4-3)
22. Cincinnati (5-3)
23. New Orleans (5-2)
24. Tampa Bay (6-2)
25. Buffalo (5-2)
26. Las Vegas (5-2)
27. Dallas (6-1)
28. Green Bay (7-1)
29. Baltimore (5-2)
30. Detroit (via Los Angeles Rams - 7-1)
31. Tennessee (6-2)
32. Arizona (7-1)
Updated order via Tankathon.com.
Lions Take Step Back in Loss to Philadelphia
Sunday's game presented the Lions with one of the few real chances to win a game in 2021.
The Eagles came into Ford Field off a handful of disappointing performances and were trending toward a top-five draft pick.
The gap between the two teams was much larger than expected, though, and the Eagles had little trouble working the ball down the field on the Lions defense.
Detroit's offense had no answer for Philadelphia's pass rush, and it took a garbage-time touchdown to save face from a shutout.
The 44-6 loss puts the Lions in an awful place heading into their Week 9 bye. They have to find some way to regroup because they face a rough schedule after their off week.
Detroit visits the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns in successive weeks and then hosts the improving Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day.
December road trips to face the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons appear to be the easiest spots on the Lions' remaining schedule, but we said that about the Eagles game and they fell flat.
Detroit is in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick, and it only takes one win by the Texans, Dolphins or Jaguars to reinforce that status.
Week 9 Clash Between Houston and Miami Is Vital for No. 1 Pick Race
If there is any good news for Detroit, it's that one of the three one-win teams has to be victorious in Week 9.
The Texans and Dolphins will go head-to-head at Hard Rock Stadium in what could serve as an elimination game for the No. 1 overall pick with how poorly the Lions are playing.
Houston continued its wretched run of offensive football on Sunday, when it was shut out through three quarters of the game. All of its 22 points came in the fourth quarter, with Matthew Stafford and most of the Rams' top first-team players on the sideline.
The Texans have produced less than 10 points in four of their last six games. The only close game they have been in since Week 3 was the 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots.
Miami's offense has been performing better, but it's in rougher shape than the Texans'. At least Houston has a bye to look forward to in Week 10.
The Dolphins have to wait until Week 14 to have a weekend off, and they could be in dire straits by then. They have to play Baltimore, both New York teams and Carolina after the home contest with the Texans.
To make matters worse, Miami does not hold its own first-round draft pick. If the Dolphins lose to the Texans, they will put the Eagles in line to pick second behind the Lions.
The Houston-Miami matchup could be competitive, but based off what we have seen in recent weeks, do not expect too many fireworks as a loss will mean more than a win to both franchises.