College Football Picks Week 10: Predictions and Odds for Top 25 ScheduleNovember 1, 2021
College Football Picks Week 10: Predictions and Odds for Top 25 Schedule
There are currently five undefeated teams ranked in the top 10 spots of the AP Top 25 poll: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Cincinnati, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Michigan State and No. 10 Wake Forest. They can't all make the College Football Playoff, which has a four-team field, but they're among the front-runners.
Of course, there are also some one-loss teams in the running, such as No. 3 Alabama, No. 6 Ohio State and No. 7 Oregon, among others. So there's still a lot to be decided over the final four weeks of the regular season and then conference championship weekend.
In Week 10, there will be only one game featuring a pair of ranked teams (No. 12 Auburn at No. 13 Texas A&M), but there's always the potential for upsets, especially at this time of year. Will any of the top teams get knocked off and have their odds of reaching the CFP take a hit this Saturday?
Here's a look at the schedule for the Top 25 games in Week 10, along with odds and predictions for each matchup.
Week 10 Odds, Predictions for Top 25 Matchups
Thursday Nov. 4
Georgia State at No. 24 Louisiana (-11.5), 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 6
Missouri at No. 1 Georgia (-38), noon ET, ESPN
No. 6 Ohio State (-14.5) at Nebraska, noon ET, Fox
No. 10 Wake Forest at North Carolina (-2.5), noon ET, ABC
Liberty at No. 15 Ole Miss (-9), noon ET, SEC Network
No. 23 SMU (-6) at Memphis, noon ET, ESPNU
Idaho State at No. 17 BYU (no line), 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3
Tulsa at No. 2 Cincinnati (-23), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
No. 5 Michigan State (-2.5) at Purdue, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Navy at No. 8 Notre Dame (-22), 3:30 p.m. ET, NBC
No. 11 Oklahoma State (-2.5) at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 12 Auburn at No. 13 Texas A&M (-4), 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
No. 14 Baylor (-6.5) at TCU, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox
No. 22 Penn State (-11) at Maryland, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1
No. 21 Coastal Carolina (-19.5) at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+
LSU at No. 3 Alabama (-28.5), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Tennessee at No. 18 Kentucky (-3), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
No. 19 Iowa (-12) at Northwestern, 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network
Boise State at No. 25 Fresno State (-5), 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
No. 7 Oregon (-6.5) at Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Indiana at No. 9 Michigan (-20), 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox
No. 20 Houston (-13.5) at South Florida, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
No. 16 UTSA (-12.5) at UTEP, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. Picks in bold against the spread.
Wake Forest Will Remain Unbeaten as Road Underdog
Even though Wake Forest is 8-0 and ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll for the first time in program history, it's a 2.5-point underdog for its Week 10 matchup at North Carolina. But that doesn't necessarily mean the No. 10 Demon Deacons are going to lose to the Tar Heels.
Wake Forest's offense has been tough to stop. It has scored at least 35 points in each of its first eight games, and it's totaled 155 over its past three games.
Although North Carolina is also a solid offensive team, with a unit led by junior quarterback Sam Howell, that hasn't led to all positive results. The Tar Heels are 4-4 and have lost three of their past five games, including a defeat at Notre Dame on Saturday. So they're not entering this matchup with much momentum.
Wake Forest hasn't won in Chapel Hill since 2006, but this should be a great opportunity for it to end that drought, despite its underdog status. Bet on the Demon Deacons to keep rolling as they continue their push toward the ACC championship with another victory in a high-scoring affair.
Texas A&M Should Win, Cover Spread Against Auburn
Georgia and Alabama are the clear top two teams in the SEC. But Auburn and Texas A&M have played well, too, especially of late. The Tigers are 6-2 and have won back-to-back games against Arkansas and Ole Miss, while the Aggies are also 6-2 and are the only team that has defeated Alabama this season.
So it's not a surprise that the Week 10 contest between Auburn and Texas A&M has a close betting line, with the Aggies currently four-point favorites for the matchup in College Station, Texas. It's a game that could go either way, depending on which team establishes early momentum.
However, Texas A&M should have the advantage. It has won three straight games and will be rested coming off its Week 9 bye. Plus, Auburn may have trouble trying to stop the Aggies' two-headed rushing attack of Isaiah Spiller (761 yards and five touchdowns) and Devon Achane (608 yards and five touchdowns).
Even though Auburn should keep it competitive early, don't be surprised if Texas A&M pulls away late in the second half and covers the four-point spread.
The Aggies snapped a three-game losing streak in their series against the Tigers last year, and they should find a way to notch a sizable victory against them again.
West Virginia Could Pull off Second Straight Upset at Home
Even though West Virginia is 4-4 this season, it has found ways to notch some impressive victories at home. On Sept. 18, it earned a 27-21 victory over Virginia Tech, which was ranked No. 15 at the time. Then, this past Saturday, the Mountaineers notched a 38-31 win over then-No. 22 Iowa State.
This week, West Virginia faces another formidable opponent in Morgantown, W.V., as No. 11 Oklahoma State comes to town. The Cowboys are 7-1, and after losing to Iowa State two weeks ago, they bounced back with a win against Kansas at the weekend.
Like many Big 12 matchups, this West Virginia-Oklahoma State game will likely feature plenty of offense. And it could come down to has the ball last, considering there's a strong chance the two teams will continue to exchange blows for the majority of four quarters.
It could be highly profitable to bet on the Mountaineers as 2.5-point underdogs. It's a close line, and the game may go either way. But West Virginia's home success and recent momentum should push this one in its favor.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.