College Football Picks Week 10: Predictions and Odds for Top 25 Schedule

There are currently five undefeated teams ranked in the top 10 spots of the AP Top 25 poll: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Cincinnati, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Michigan State and No. 10 Wake Forest. They can't all make the College Football Playoff, which has a four-team field, but they're among the front-runners.

Of course, there are also some one-loss teams in the running, such as No. 3 Alabama, No. 6 Ohio State and No. 7 Oregon, among others. So there's still a lot to be decided over the final four weeks of the regular season and then conference championship weekend.

In Week 10, there will be only one game featuring a pair of ranked teams (No. 12 Auburn at No. 13 Texas A&M), but there's always the potential for upsets, especially at this time of year. Will any of the top teams get knocked off and have their odds of reaching the CFP take a hit this Saturday?

Here's a look at the schedule for the Top 25 games in Week 10, along with odds and predictions for each matchup.