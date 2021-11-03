Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant: A Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 8

It started as a press conference. It ended as Beverly Hills 90210.

A late-September get-together to announce a super middleweight title unification matching Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant devolved into a fracas after the two exchanged words, then shoves and would-be punches.

Plant emerged with a cut under his right eye. Alvarez emerged with threats of fight-night mayhem.

The wound has since healed, but the enmity has not.

And the fight-night meeting between the two rivals is suddenly imminent.

Alvarez and Plant will be paid to lay hands on one another on Saturday night in Las Vegas as the main event of a four-bout pay-per-view broadcast produced by Showtime that'll be available for $79.99.

"There have been some guys who lost before the bell even rang against Canelo," Plant said during a virtual press conference in late October. "I think that's why he's so irritated with me. Some guys just come in and are there to hand over their belt, get their check and leave.

"Anyone who knows me, they know I'm only here for those belts."

Showtime's broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

The B/R combat sports team took a head-to-toe look at each principle as an early primer for a weekend extravaganza.