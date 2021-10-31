NBA Rumors: Latest on Josh Hart's Pelicans Future, Nicolas Claxton's Trade Value

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The landscape of the NBA changed a bit this past offseason with some of the major trades and free-agent signings that occurred. Even though the 2021-22 season just started less than two weeks ago, it's been clear that quite a few of these moves have made an impact.

The moves aren't complete, though. The league's 30 teams will constantly be trying to improve their rosters in any way possible, and there could be trades and transactions that take place that shake things up even more.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NBA.

Does Hart have a Long-Term Future in New Orleans?

This past offseason, Josh Hart signed a three-year, $38 million extension with the New Orleans Pelicans. He was a restricted free agent, so it was unlikely that he was going to be leaving the team. But that doesn't mean he'll be in New Orleans for the entirety of that contract.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, there are multiple NBA executives that believe Hart's contract was structured so that the Pelicans can trade him. The 26-year-old wing player can't be traded until Jan. 15 because he just signed a new deal, but there's the possibility that could happen after that point.

"His three-year deal with the non-guaranteed years after the first year could add value because it gives whatever team flexibility if he’s traded," an executive told Scotto.

Scotto reported that another executive believes there are plenty of teams with interest in Hart, but New Orleans has "been hesitant to trade him." Maybe that will eventually change, though.

Hart spent his first two NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, who dealt him to the Pelicans in the Anthony Davis trade in July 2019. Since then, Hart has served in a key bench role for New Orleans. He averaged 9.2 points and 8.0 rebounds in 47 games during the 2020-21 season.

In the first three games of the 2021-22 campaign, Hart is averaging 9.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest. He's missed some time because of right quadriceps tendinosis, but he's been back in the Pelicans' lineup their past two games.

Could Claxton Get Traded By Nets This Season?

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Nicolas Claxton still doesn't have a ton of NBA experience, having played only 51 games over his first three seasons. But the 22-year-old center has shown improvement, and he still has a ton of potential, so he could develop into a top big man in the future.

Perhaps that's why there's been teams around the league with interest in Claxton. Scotto reported that the Brooklyn Nets have "received calls from a multitude of teams" over the past two seasons to see if they were interested in potentially trading Claxton.

Clearly, Brooklyn hasn't wanted to do that, which is why he's still on the team for the 2021-22 season. But one NBA executive told Scotto that there's a chance the Nets will change their mind down the line.

"I think Claxton's a guy that could get moved," the executive told Scotto. "They've got a lot of veterans they can play over him that came there to play and win a championship. I think they end up moving him if they need a piece."

Claxton is averaging 6.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over his first four games of the season. He's also made three starts after making only one over his first two years.